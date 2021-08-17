SAN DIEGO , Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calibre One, a leading global executive search boutique specializing in building leadership teams for innovators, entrepreneurs and companies undergoing a technology or digital transformation, has appointed Victoria Lakers as partner at Calibre One based in San Diego. Lakers is a dual specialist in C-suite placements for innovative mission-driven consumer businesses and investor-backed B2B software companies.
"Victoria's rigorous search process is complemented by her broad experience in private equity and as a successful entrepreneur. She leverages this perspective to truly understand the challenges executives face in scaling investor-backed organizations," said Tom Barnes, managing partner. "She's skilled at accurately gauging the capabilities and competencies needed for the next stage of growth for her clients."
Before joining Calibre One, Lakers was a partner at a boutique search firm focused on C-suite and board placements for private equity-backed portfolio companies, where she also led its diversity practice. While there she launched the inaugural "Top 25 Women in PE-Backed Software" list, an investor-nominated list of the top leaders in software, which has received generous industry recognition and attention. The list highlights the accomplishments of successful women executives leading high-performing and fast-growing organizations.
Prior to her career in executive search, she served in multiple executive roles for investor-backed sustainability-focused technology start-ups including chief operating officer, chief financial officer and country general manager. Additionally, Lakers spent six years in private equity at Water Asset Management and at Apollo Global Management working with some of the country's largest institutional investors.
A frequent speaker on topics including investing and entrepreneurship, she is on the board for the San Diego Air & Space Museum and the San Diego chapter of Tech Coast Angels, the largest angel group in the country. She has been recognized by the San Diego Business Journal as one of San Diego's 40 Business Leaders Under 40, and she is member of the Forbes Business Council, writing regularly on topics that include organizational hiring practices, leadership and relationships and other relevant matters.
She graduated from McGill University with a Bachelor of Commerce in marketing and finance, and resides in La Jolla, California.
About Calibre One
Founded in 1999 by some of the executive search profession's most experienced recruiters, Calibre One is a leading transatlantic executive search boutique specializing in building diverse leadership teams for innovators and companies undergoing digital transformation, including broad technology, financial services, life sciences, and media. Its team members bring an exceptional level of knowledge, integrity, and tenacity to everything it does. This is underscored by Calibre One's transparent, consultative approach and proven methodology. Calibre One offers a 360-degree view to the entire process, along with the analytics to help identify the right candidate and reduce risk. The Calibre One process includes a proprietary measure that aligns client and candidate diversity and inclusion objectives, every search, every time. Through its relentless pursuit of excellence, Calibre One leaves no stone unturned. For more information, please visit https://www.calibreone.com.
