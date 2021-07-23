CINCINNATI, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cincinnati's Victory of Light Expo (VOL) has announced it has been sold to Body Mind Spirit Expos (BMSE) of Ashland, Oregon. BMSE will produce the next Victory of Light Expo which takes place November 20 and 21, 2021, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sharonville Convention Center.
Victory of Light was founded by psychic medium Victor Paruta in 1992 to provide the general public with a venue for experiencing and learning about the holistic and metaphysical arts and sciences. The expo began as a small psychic fair in a hotel ballroom and grew to become greater Cincinnati's 13th largest convention based on annual attendance, according to the Cincinnati Business Courier, and one of the largest body, mind and spirit events in the country.
"When I produced my first Victory of Light Expo in 1992, I could never have imagined that the expo would become so large," said Victor Paruta. "I knew the time would come when I'd have to turn the event over to its next caretaker, someone with the skill and experience to run a large event," Paruta continued. "I have every confidence that BMSE will build upon the excellence of the Victory of Light Expo for many years to come."
Steve Strickland founded BMSE more than 35 years ago and rapidly expanded in the late 1980s to all of the largest markets in the Pacific Northwest, and in the early 1990s throughout the southeastern states.
"The acquisition of the highly successful Victory of Light Expo will provide BMSE with an established venue in the Cincinnati region," said Strickland. "Both shows have brought progressive spiritual ideas to the general public for decades and once unusual concepts such as channeling, mediumship, yoga and chakras are now mainstream," said Strickland. "We look forward to continuing this tradition by bringing the latest products, speakers, and trends in the holistic movement to Cincinnati for years to come," he continued.
The Victory of Light Expo will continue to take place twice each year, the first or second weekend in April and the weekend before Thanksgiving in November, at the Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Road, Cincinnati, OH 45246. It will continue to feature the country's best psychics; healers, and vendors with crystals, jewelry, art, imported clothing, aura photography, and two days of seminars on topics such as astrology, past lives, angels, dream interpretation and meditation.
"Hosting the Victory of Light Expo will always be among my greatest accomplishments and joys. I can never adequately thank my staff, the greater Cincinnati community and the many people who helped make the Victory of Light Expo amazing every single time," said Paruta.
Paruta is featured on two episodes of "Beyond Belief" (Season 2, Episodes 11 and 13) with host George Noory on Gaia TV, currently available on Amazon Prime Video. Named "Best Psychic" by Cincinnati Magazine for his "mysteriously accurate and compelling readings," Paruta is a regular guest on radio and television and has been featured in dozens of articles and publications. He has also appeared on ABC's "The View." He will continue to do psychic readings, teach and write. His website is https://victorparuta.com.
Information about the Victory of Light Expo can be found at http://bmse.net and http://VictoryofLight.com.
About the Next Victory of Light Expo
Dates: Saturday and Sunday, November 20 & 21, 2021
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days
Location: Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45246
VOL Expo Tickets: $15 per day and $25 for both days; Children 12 & under are free; $2.00 discount for seniors (60+), students and active duty military (with ID)
Special Event tickets: $20 (available at the seminar as you walk in)
Ticket sales: Sold at the door the day of the event
Parking: On-site and free
Information: Call (541) 482-3722, email VictoryofLight@BMSE.net, visit http://www.VictoryofLight.com or Victory of Light Expo on Facebook.
Media Contact
Victor Paruta, Victory of Light, 513-929-0406, VictoryofLight@BMSE.net
SOURCE Victory of Light