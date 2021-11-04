(PRNewsfoto/ViewRay, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/ViewRay, Inc.)

 By ViewRay, Inc.

CLEVELAND, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

 Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Received seven new orders for MRIdian systems totaling $39.4 million, compared to four new orders totaling $23.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. Total orders for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 represent a 24% growth over total orders for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
  • Total backlog increased to $295.1 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $238.9 million as of September 30, 2020.
  • Total revenue of $19.2 million primarily from three revenue units, compared to $10.1 million primarily from one revenue unit in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Cash usage in the third quarter of 2021 was approximately $17.0 million compared to approximately $16.0 million in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $149.9 million as of September 30, 2021.

"Performance continues to be strong and momentum in our clinical and innovation pipelines are evident." said Scott Drake, President and CEO. "We had a great showing at ASTRO. Data presented by Dr. Michael Chuong on 148 inoperable pancreatic cancer patients with MRIdian SMART displayed 26 month median survival compared to 12-15 months typically seen in patients receiving chemotherapy and standard radiation therapy. Our technical lead should be extended with multiple enhancements pending with the FDA. The future is bright for patients treated on MRIdian."

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $19.2 million compared to $10.1 million for the same period last year.

Total gross profit (loss) for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $1.9 million, compared to $(1.1) million for the same period last year.

Total operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 were $25.2 million, compared to $23.9 million for the same period last year.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $25.3 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to $28.1 million, or $0.19 per share, for the same period last year.

ViewRay had total cash and cash equivalents of $149.9 million at September 30, 2021.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Financial Results:

Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $49.7 million compared to $38.6 million for the same period last year.

Total gross profit (loss) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $0.5 million, compared to $(4.2) million for the same period last year.

Total operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $75.0 million, compared to $76.4 million for the same period last year.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $83.0 million, or $0.51 per share, compared to $81.8 million, or $0.55 per share, for the same period last year.

Financial Guidance

The Company reiterated its 2021 guidance of total revenue in the range of $63 million to $73 million, and total cash usage to be in the range of $58 million to $68 million.

Conference Call and Webcast

ViewRay will hold a conference call to discuss results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. The dial-in numbers are (844) 277-1426 for domestic callers and (336) 525-7129 for international callers. The confirmation number is 5970168. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of ViewRay's corporate website at http://investors.viewray.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events.

After the live webcast, a replay will remain available online on the investor relations page of ViewRay's website, under "Financial Events and Webinars", for 14 days following the call. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available for seven days after the call. The replay dial-in numbers are (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please use the conference ID number 5970168.

About ViewRay®

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® MR-Guided Radiation Therapy System. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, anticipated future orders, ViewRay's financial guidance for the full year 2021, anticipated future operating and financial performance, treatment results, therapy adoption, innovation and the performance of the MRIdian systems. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to commercialize MRIdian Linac System, demand for ViewRay's products, the ability to convert backlog into revenue, the timing of delivery of ViewRay's products, the timing, length, and severity of the recent COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, including its impacts across our businesses on demand, operations and our global supply chains, the results and other uncertainties associated with clinical trials, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates, and overall market conditions. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to ViewRay's business in general, see ViewRay's current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated periodically with the Company's other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

 

VIEWRAY, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue:















Product

$

14,126





$

6,210





$

36,422





$

28,295



Service

4,933





3,758





12,954





9,909



Distribution rights

118





118





356





356



Total revenue

19,177





10,086





49,732





38,560



Cost of revenue:















Product

12,707





8,550





35,572





34,393



Service

4,576





2,600





13,616





8,380



Total cost of revenue

17,283





11,150





49,188





42,773



Gross profit (loss)

1,894





(1,064)





544





(4,213)



Operating expenses:















Research and development

8,370





5,245





22,783





17,793



Selling and marketing

4,296





2,669





10,196





11,585



General and administrative

12,519





16,031





42,016





47,046



Total operating expenses

25,185





23,945





74,995





76,424



Loss from operations

(23,291)





(25,009)





(74,451)





(80,637)



Interest income

4





5





9





787



Interest expense

(1,061)





(1,074)





(3,179)





(3,183)



Other (expense) income, net

(913)





(2,047)





(5,359)





1,224



Loss before provision for income taxes

$

(25,261)





$

(28,125)





$

(82,980)





$

(81,809)



Provision for income taxes















Net loss and comprehensive loss

$

(25,261)





$

(28,125)





$

(82,980)





$

(81,809)



Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.15)





$

(0.19)





$

(0.51)





$

(0.55)



Weighted-average common shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

164,244,972





148,042,972





162,278,489





147,683,344



















Gross Orders

$

39,400





$

23,404





$

118,150





$

70,604



Backlog

$

295,134





$

238,890





$

295,134





$

238,890



 

 

VIEWRAY, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)





September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

149,900





$

156,720



Accounts receivable

21,978





11,769



Inventory, net of allowance of $2,768 and $2,286, respectively

37,875





46,641



Deposits on purchased inventory

4,726





2,084



Deferred cost of revenue

1,338





1,954



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,334





5,257



Total current assets

220,151





224,425



Property and equipment, net

20,337





24,062



Restricted cash

1,460





1,460



Intangible assets, net

45





50



Right-of-use assets

10,231





10,129



Other assets

7,869





1,426



TOTAL ASSETS

$

260,093





$

261,552



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$

8,125





$

9,984



Accrued liabilities

19,323





19,281



Customer deposits

16,808





15,463



Operating lease liability, current

2,441





2,089



Deferred revenue, current

12,468





10,094



Total current liabilities

59,165





56,911



Deferred revenue, net of current portion

4,670





2,572



Long-term debt

57,177





56,940



Warrant liabilities

10,088





4,864



Operating lease liability, noncurrent

8,729





9,043



Other long-term liabilities

2,516





956



TOTAL LIABILITIES

142,345





131,286



Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, par value of $0.01 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020







Common stock, par value of $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 164,382,033 and 148,615,351 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

1,634





1,476



Additional paid-in capital

826,178





755,874



Accumulated deficit

(710,064)





(627,084)



TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

117,748





130,266



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

260,093





$

261,552



 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viewray-reports-third-quarter-2021-results-301416575.html

SOURCE ViewRay, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.