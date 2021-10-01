CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vigeo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced it will have two poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 2021 Annual Meeting, taking place from November 10-14, 2021.

The company will present data from the pancreatic cancer expansion cohort with single-agent VT1021 which demonstrated tumor reduction in multiple subjects with measurable disease. The second poster demonstrates the utility of Tsp-1 as a pharmacodynamic biomarker and its correlation with clinical response.

Presentation Details

Title:  Clinical update of VT1021, a first-in-class CD36 and CD47 targeting immunomodulating agent, in subjects with pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors stratified by novel biomarkers

Presenter:  Marsha Crochiere, PhD, Director of Translational Sciences, Vigeo Therapeutics

Session:  Virtual Poster Hall

Poster #: 369

Date and time: A copy of the poster will be available on-demand starting Friday, November 12th at 7:00 AM ET

Title:  Development of Thrombospondin-1 as a clinical pharmacodynamic biomarker for VT1021, a first-in-class therapeutic agent that reprograms the tumor microenvironment.

PresenterJian Jenny Chen, PhD, Director Scientific Research and Development, Vigeo Therapeutics

Session:  Virtual Poster Hall

Poster #: 375

Date and time: A copy of the poster will be available on-demand starting Friday, November 12th at 7:00 AM ET

About VT1021

Vigeo's lead asset, VT1021, is a first-in-class dual modulating compound that blocks the CD47 immune checkpoint and activates CD36, which induces apoptosis and increases the M1:M2 macrophage ratio. VT1021 achieves this through stimulation of thrombospondin-1 (Tsp-1). The goal of these dual-modulating effects is conversion of immuno-suppressive, or "cold," tumors that don't respond to immuno-oncology agents, to immuno-stimulated, or "hot," tumors that are more susceptible to attack from the body's immune system. Vigeo is developing VT1021 as a therapeutic agent across a range of cancers, with a current focus on solid tumors.

About Vigeo Therapeutics

Based in Cambridge, MA, Vigeo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company pioneering novel cancer therapies. The company is building a first-in-class drug development pipeline being led by VT1021, its dual-modulating compound that blocks the CD47 immune checkpoint and reprograms CD36 mediated activities. Single-agent VT1021 has been investigated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with glioblastoma, pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors, and is currently progressing to late-stage clinical development.

For more information visit vigeotherapeutics.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Vigeo Therapeutics

