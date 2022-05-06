Experienced senior living professional will lead new SageLife community
FREDERICK, Md., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maryland native Amanda Gill has been named Executive Director of Village Crossing at Worman's Mill, a new SageLife community in Frederick, MD. In this role, Gill will be responsible for the day-to-day operations and growth of the Village Crossing community.
"Amanda has a proven track record of success and will be instrumental in bringing the SageLife promise to residents of Village Crossing," said Kelly Andress, founder and president of SageLife. "Her deep knowledge and passion for senior living make her a vital asset to SageLife and Village Crossing as we create a community that truly reflects the needs and interests of seniors in the region."
Gill comes to Village Crossing with over 15 years of leadership experience in senior living. Previously, she served as Executive Director of both Arbor Terrace Fulton and Brookdale Senior Living. In her most recent role, Gill led the start startup of an 86-unit assisted living and memory care community from construction phase to opening.
"I am incredibly excited for this opportunity and look forward to serving the residents of Village Crossing," said Gill. "We are bringing luxury assisted living and memory care to the Frederick area, and the entire team is ready to help seniors 'live to the power of you' in a home that reflects their priorities and preferences."
Gill is a Certified Director of Assisted Living and is a current board member of LifeSpan Network, Maryland's association for senior care providers. She graduated with a Bachelor's in Psychology from McDaniel College before receiving her Master of Science in Applied Gerontology from Towson University.
To learn more visit http://www.sagelife.com or http://www.villagecrossingatwormansmill.com.
