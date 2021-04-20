RICHTON PARK, Ill., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Village of Richton Park has officially joined the Illinois Purchasing Group, one of BidNet's regional e-procurement solutions, providing vendors throughout Illinois easy online access its upcoming solicitations. The Village of Richton Park invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/illinois.
The regional purchasing group connects local governments with vendors looking to do business with public agencies. On the Illinois Purchasing Group, vendors seeking business with 16 participating agencies can register online to gain access to a single point of entry for opportunities throughout Illinois. By posting upcoming bids and RFPs on the Illinois Purchasing Group, the Village of Richton Park ensures an entire community of vendors can view their solicitation, download documents, and receive notification of addenda. The vendors self-register and ensure their contact information is up to date.
"Because we aren't the only agency posting and distributing bids, the Illinois Purchasing Group provides the Village of Richton Park more vendor competition, which we hope will help cut costs", said Mike Wegrzyn, Director of Public Works of the Village of Richton Park when asked why their department decided to join the Illinois Purchasing Group. "We also like that it can help our current vendors expand their business opportunities."
The Village of Richton Park invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/illinois and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from 15 other public agencies participating on the Illinois Purchasing Group. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.
About the Village of Richton Park:
The hub of Chicago's Southland suburbs, Richton Park is a warm, welcoming and diverse village with easy access to the city via a busy Metra station and Interstates 57 and 80.
Richton Park prides itself on being a tight knit community with low crime and opportunities for kids, including a new charter school, new library, plenty of youth activities and quick access to four-year Governors State University.
To attract and retain Millennials, families and those wishing to "age in place," Richton Park is developing a transit-oriented town center and fostering a spirit of volunteerism, entrepreneurship and beautification in the Village.
Richton Park aims to be the community of choice for upwardly mobile individuals and those seeking education and business opportunities.
About BidNet Direct:
BidNet Direct, a mediagrif product, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. BidNet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Illinois Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
