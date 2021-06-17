(PRNewsfoto/Vimeo)

 By Vimeo, Macquarie Technology Summit

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vimeo will attend the 2021 Macquarie Technology Summit on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Anjali Sud, Chief Executive Officer of Vimeo, will participate in a fireside chat at 11:50 a.m. ET. A replay will be made available to the public at https://investors.vimeo.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations 

About Vimeo

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is the world's leading all-in-one video software solution. Our platform enables any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. We proudly serve our growing community of over 200 million users — from creatives to entrepreneurs to the world's largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com

