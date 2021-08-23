MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Design Holdings, a U.S. importer and distributor of European designer furniture brands, is pleased to announce its exclusive distribution partnership with Belgium-based Vincent Sheppard. The newly formed Vincent Sheppard USA will distribute to furniture retailers nationwide and serve the contract and hospitality markets.
To mark this exciting new partnership, Design Holdings has launched the Vincent Sheppard USA website, with offerings tailored to the U.S. market. Vincent Sheppard USA will have inventory available in its stocked Minneapolis warehouse, as well as a local sales and customer service team.
"We are very excited to bring the Vincent Sheppard brand to the U.S. market. Vincent Sheppard offers refreshingly timeless designs for indoors and outdoors that are well suited for the American retail, contract, and hospitality sectors."
– Brendan McCarthy, Managing Director of Vincent Sheppard USA
Vincent Sheppard has been designing and manufacturing designer furniture since 1992, breathing new life into a loom weaving technique that had been popularized in the middle of the last century. Along with the classic loom-woven indoor pieces, they offer a distinctive range of chairs, tables, sofas, lighting and accessories in many durable materials for indoor and outdoor use.
Vincent Sheppard designs are showcased in beautiful homes, wineries, luxury resorts, 5-star hotels, and restaurants around the world. The furniture combines a fresh, modern feel with old-world quality by marrying the best of Belgian design with the rich weaving tradition of Indonesia, where they own and operate several production facilities.
"By combining a conscious mindset with a passion for skilled craftsmanship, we aim to create unique furniture which is meant to last. Our indoor and outdoor collections are refreshingly timeless, honoring both traditional weaving techniques and stunning comfortable designs. We are proud to say that our furniture can be found in the most beautiful hotels, homes, and restaurants all over the world."
– Coralie Claeys, CEO of Vincent Sheppard
This fall, Design Holdings will exhibit Vincent Sheppard furniture across the U.S. at three industry trade shows: HD Expo in Las Vegas, a leading tradeshow and conference for the hospital design community, Neocon in Chicago, the world's gathering place for commercial design, and Boutique Design New York (BDNY), a leading trade fair for the hospitality and lifestyle design community.
About Design Holdings
Design Holdings is an importer and distributor of European Designer Focused Furniture™. Design Holdings brings together some of Europe's most designer-focused furniture brands including Sika Design, Vincent Sheppard, and Tolix for commercial, hospitality, and residential designers, as well as architects, purchasing companies, restaurateurs, and hoteliers. Design Holdings is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
About Vincent Sheppard
Vincent Sheppard designs and manufactures modern indoor and outdoor furniture. Since 1992, the Belgian company has led the market in loom-woven furniture and now creates distinctive chairs, tables, sofas, lighting and accessories in many durable materials. Vincent Sheppard is based in Spiere, Belgium.
Media Contact
Brendan McCarthy, Design Holdings, +1 877-862-5762, info@vincentsheppardusa.com
SOURCE Design Holdings