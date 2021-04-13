WASHINGTON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Richard Krock, Senior VP of Regulatory and Technical Affairs for the Vinyl Institute (VI), will present the latest on the state of vinyl recycling at 10 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 20, at the AMI PVC Formulation North America Virtual Summit.
The VI, a U.S. trade association representing manufacturers of vinyl, vinyl chloride monomer (VCM), additives, and modifiers has commissioned surveys on vinyl recycling by the Tarnell Company during 2013, 2016 and again in 2019. The latest findings dig into pre- and post-consumer recycling of vinyl materials in the United States and Canada markets.
"Part of our job at the Vinyl Institute is to advocate for more sustainable dispositions of scrap materials and products at the end of their useful life. By keeping track of the industry's recycling efforts, the VI can help the vinyl industry understand how to continue to make positive progress," Krock said. "I look forward to sharing our latest results, which show progress in both pre-consumer recycling and total recycling, as well as the latest in top markets for vinyl recyclers, and what it means for the entire vinyl value chain."
In addition to sharing these findings, Krock will showcase two Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC) 2020 Vinyl Recycling Award recipients, The AZEK Company and Sika Sarnafil, for their efforts in finding new solutions for PVC waste materials and increasing use of recycled vinyl content in their products. Sika Sarnafil recently verified to +Vantage Vinyl™, the U.S. vinyl industry's sustainability initiative, for meeting its sustainability requirements and honoring its Guiding Principles.
"Resource efficiency and recycling is one of our three primary impact categories we focus on for sustainable development, and we are always looking for more like-minded companies to lead and set an example for the industry as a whole," said Jay Thomas, Executive Director of the VSC, a self-funded business council founded in partnerships with the Vinyl Institute to advance sustainability in the vinyl industry. "Whether it be for recycling, emissions or health and safety, we're committed to setting continuous improvement goals with the help of leaders in the industry."
About the Vinyl Institute
The Vinyl Institute (VI), founded in 1982, is a U.S. trade association representing the leading manufacturers of vinyl, vinyl chloride monomer, vinyl additives, and modifiers. The VI works on behalf of its members to promote the benefits of the world's most versatile plastic, used to make everything from PVC piping to flooring, roofing and vinyl siding. The vinyl industry in the United States employs over 350,000 highly skilled employees at nearly 3,000 facilities and generates an economic value of $54 billion. For more information, visit vinylinfo.org.
About the Vinyl Sustainability Council
The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), founded in 2016 in partnership with the Vinyl Institute, is a council created to advance the vinyl industry's efforts in addressing sustainability. The VSC is a collaborative platform for companies, organizations and other industry stakeholders to come together to create a sustainable development path for the industry. For more information, please visit https://vantagevinyl.com/vinyl-sustainability-council/.
