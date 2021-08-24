NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On August 12th, 2021, Viora Ltd. (http://www.vioramed.com), ProSeed VC and PerfAction Technologies Ltd. (http://www.enerjet-med.com), completed an assets acquisition agreement of the EnerJet & AirJet systems.
The EnerJet & AirJet systems, developed by PerfAction, bring Viora a combination of years of research and a patent-based technology, strong distribution channels and an innovative solution for a growing segment of the aesthetic market. For Viora's shareholders and employees, this acquisition is a milestone in the evolution of the company and its growth.
Mr. Amit Meridor, chairman of PerfAction Technologies and former CEO at Syneron Medical and Tefron, will be appointed as Chairman of Viora Ltd.
Amit Meridor, Chairman of Viora said: "This is a truly exciting move which will enable us to combine the strengths of Viora and PerfAction and create a new, dominant global player in the relevant markets."
Viora Ltd. CEO, Mr. Eliran Almog, stated, "This opportunity creates a solid foundation for the future growth of Viora, with a larger product portfolio, stronger clinical offering, and superior market positioning. The integration of the patent-based EnerJet & AirJet systems to Viora's line uniquely matches Viora's main vision of its proprietary Fusion® concept, where various technologies working in synergy, create safer and more effective clinical outcomes."
ProSeed CEO Mr. Dan Weintraub, who will be joining Viora's board, said, "The patent technology in the EnerJet & AirJet systems came to the market ahead of its time, limiting the product's full potential. However, the current market is now, more than ever, ready for the systems' true innovation and the timing of partnering with Viora couldn't be more perfect."
About Viora
Viora Ltd. with its presence in over 65 countries is a leading aesthetic solutions brand that constantly strives to grow together with its customers. As a customer driven organization, Viora puts its values of high integrity, openness, leadership, and quality, in the center of its performance. Viora's noninvasive products address a wide range of symptoms, treating today's most requested aesthetic applications.
About ProSeed and PerfAction
PerfAction Technologies Ltd. laid its anchor as an original developer and undisputed market leader in intradermal remodeling. With the 'first in its class' advanced innovation by the EnerJet system, it is a premium, high-end manufacturer for new treatment modalities for aesthetics and dermatological applications. PerfAction Technologies Ltd. is a part of the ProSeed Venture Capital Fund Ltd. (http://www.proseed.co.il) which provides funding and hands-on managerial assistance and analytical support to capable technology-based enterprises. Founded in 2000 as part of the Ratio Group, ProSeed invests primarily in companies in early stages and is not limited to a specific investment sector.
