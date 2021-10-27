FREEPORT, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The VIP Automotive Group sponsored a local Freeport Animal Rescue, Bobbi and the Strays, at the Canine Companions DogFest event on September 25th, 2021 at Marjorie Post Park, Massapequa Park. Bobbi and the Strays showcased their available animals for adoption as well as educated people on how to prevent animal abuse and neglect, the importance of spaying and neutering and providing information about the medical interventions they provide.
"Here at the VIP Auto Group, we pride ourselves on giving back to our community. We feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to bring awareness around important social issues such as animal rescue and adoption. Bobbi and the Strays is more than an animal rescue. They provide a multitude of services that help place their animals into the right forever homes," said Joel Sporn, President of the VIP Automotive Group.
Canine Companions hosts a national DogFest event each year. Their goal is to bring the community together to celebrate the human-canine bond. With the help of friends, volunteers, and donors, the DogFest event helps fundraise money to provide expertly trained service dogs to people with disabilities.
"We are looking forward to creating long standing partnerships with organizations such as Canine Companions and Bobbi and the Strays. We are very supportive of their missions to provide service dogs to people with disabilities and find shelter animals forever homes, respectively," said Joel Sporn, President of the VIP Automotive Group. The VIP Auto Group made a donation to both Bobbi and the Strays and Canine Companions.
