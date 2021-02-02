ClLARKSTON, Wash., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading Sage and Acumatica integrated payments provider, VIP Integrated Payments announces a strategic partnership with leading Sage and Acumatica Cloud ERP provider, Mindover Software.
VIP Integrated Payments offers a seamless credit card processing integration to Sage and Acumatica Cloud ERP. VIP Integrated Payments is a complete payments solution for Sage and Acumatica Cloud ERP software. Customers accept payments via a customer portal. Customers lower payments via Level 2 and Level 3 integrated payments to qualify transactions at the lowest interchange rates. Sage and Acumatica users automatically mark invoices as paid and are able to collect payments for unpaid orders. Mindover customers benefit from VIP Integrated Payments easy to use interface, comprehensive reporting, secure processing environment and online customer portal.
"Increasing efficiency for our Sage and Acumatica clients is a top priority," comments Lloyd Smith, President and Director of Operations for Mindover Software. "One of the major advantages of partnering with VIP Integrated Payments is the seamless integration with web services. This ensures a high degree of performance and supports more simultaneous transactions."
About VIP Integrated Payments
VIP Integrated Payments is the preferred payment solutions provider for any US & Canadian based business. By integrating VIP within your company, we can help streamline payment processing, exceed customer expectations, increase cash flow, reduce processing fees, and leave the headaches behind. Accept payments anytime anywhere with the power of payment options. Make your business life easier.
Offering credit card and ACH payment processing integrations in:
- * Sage * Oracle * SAP * Netsuite * Microsoft * Acumatica * JD Edwards * Infor * Syspro
About Mindover Software
Mindover Software is a business software reseller which offers a broad range of accounting, ERP, and CRM software, including Acumatica, Sage 100, Sage 300, and Sage CRM. From offices in Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, San Diego, Boise, and Asheville, Mindover Software's team of professional consultants helps companies achieve greater efficiency, cost savings, and profitability. For more information, visit http://www.mindovercorp.com.
