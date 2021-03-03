Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.)

SAN DIEGO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced that Viracta will participate at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, being held March 9-10, 2021. A pre-recorded presentation will be available on-demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal, starting at 7 a.m. ET on March 9, 2021. Viracta's management team will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. Viracta's proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphoma. Viracta is pursuing application of this inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma, and other virus-related cancers.

Investor Relations Contact:            

Company Contact:





Joyce Allaire                                        

Dan Chevallard

LifeSci Advisors                                    

Chief Financial Officer

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com                  

dchevallard@viracta.com   

(212) 915-2569                                       

(858) 771-4193

 

 

