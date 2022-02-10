Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.)

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced that Dr. Ivor Royston, the company's President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Viracta website under "Events and Webcasts" at https://viracta.investorroom.com/events-and-webcasts. The webcast will be archived for 60 days.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. Viracta's proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy, Nana-Val, in a pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma and a Phase 1b/2 trial in patients with EBVnasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors. Viracta is also pursuing the application of its inducible synthetic lethality approach in other virus-related cancers.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ashleigh Barreto

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communication

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

abarreto@viracta.com

