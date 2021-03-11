Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.)

 By Viracta

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.  (Nasdaq: VIRX), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced that Dr. Ivor Royston, President and Chief Executive Officer of Viracta will present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference taking place virtually from March 16-18, 2021. Viracta's management team will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.

Presentation details can be found below.

Date:

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Time:

2:30 p.m. ET

Webcast Link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer9/vira/2727098

A replay of the presentation will be archived for 90 days on the "Events and Webcasts" section of the Viracta website at https://viracta.investorroom.com/events-and-webcasts#past.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. Viracta's proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphoma. Viracta is pursuing application of this inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma, and other virus-related cancers.

For additional information please visit www.viracta.com.

Investor Relations Contact:                                     

Company Contact:

Joyce Allaire                                                               

Dan Chevallard

LifeSci Advisors                                                          

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com                                     

dchevallard@viracta.com

(212) 915-2569                                                          

(858) 771-4193

 

 

