CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported net income of $3.1 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which is a 68% increase compared to net income of $1.9 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.  Note that the decline in net income per diluted share for the periods noted was driven by the increase in number of shares outstanding as result of the merger with Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. ("Fauquier").  Excluding merger costs, the Company would have posted net income of $4.6 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.  Return on average assets ("ROAA") of 0.65% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 would have amounted to 0.95% excluding merger expenses (a non-GAAP financial measure),1 compared to 0.89%, or 1.05% excluding merger expenses (a non-GAAP financial measure),1 in the three months ended September 30, 2020. 

"During the quarter, we incurred the remaining substantial merger related expenses while posting strong net income, continuing to build value for our shareholders," said Glenn W. Rust, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

As previously announced, the Company has established a dividend reinvestment & direct stock purchase and sale plan for registered shareholders, which will be administered by the Company's transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company (AST).  Under the plan, registered shareholders will have the ability to reinvest their VABK cash dividends into, as well as make purchases and sales of, VABK common stock, which will be effected by AST on behalf of the shareholder on the open market.  The plan is now available for registered shareholders who wish to enroll in the plan. Registered shareholders can go to www.astfinancial.com for more information and to review the plan brochure, or can call toll-free at 800-278-4353.  Fees and commissions will apply.

Results of Operations

  • The Company incurred $1.9 million in pre-tax merger expenses during the third quarter of 2021 related to the merger, which closed on April 1, 2021. The majority of such merger expenses relate to a change-of-control payment, severance and stay-put bonuses. This post-tax expense of $1.4 million represents $0.27 per diluted share.
  • The Company has begun realizing savings associated with the merger and expects to realize significant additional savings over the next year. Full-time equivalent employee headcount was 215 as of April 1, 2021 and 188 as of September 30, 2021.
  • Return on average assets ("ROAA") for the third quarter of 2021 declined to 0.65% compared to 0.89% realized in the same period in the prior year, primarily due to the significant increase in assets as a result of the merger. ROAA excluding the impact of merger expenses (a non-GAAP financial measure) would have been 0.95% for the third quarter of 2021. 1
  • Return on average equity ("ROAE") for the third quarter of 2021 declined to 7.70% compared to 9.18% realized in same period in the prior year, primarily due to the significant increase in equity as a result of the merger. ROAE excluding the impact of merger expenses (a non-GAAP financial measure) would have been 11.23% for the third quarter of 2021. 1
  • The efficiency ratio on a fully tax equivalent basis ("FTE") (a non-GAAP financial measure) was 75.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 65.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, due to the additional merger expenses incurred. 1

____________________

1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

Loans and Asset Quality

  • Gross loans outstanding at September 30, 2021 totaled $1.1 billion, an increase of $503 million, or 83%, compared to September 30, 2020. The increase is due to the acquisition of The Fauquier Bank ("TFB"), which added $602.6 million of loan balances, net of the fair value mark, on the consolidated balance sheet beginning April 1, 2021, but was offset by the decline in outstanding balances of Paycheck Protection Program loans of $50.1 million from the same period in the prior year, due to loan forgiveness.
  • Loan deferrals declined to $1.2 million as of September 30, 2021, from $9.4 million as of September 30, 2020. Only three loans remain in deferral status as of September 30, 2021, and only $28 thousand of this balance is not government guaranteed.
  • Non-accrual loans, comprised of only two loans, was $777 thousand as of September 30, 2021, compared to $9 thousand as of September 30, 2020. Purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans from TFB which are currently in non-accrual status are not included in this figure.
  • Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest amounted to $1.0 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $137 thousand as of December 31, 2020 and $61 thousand as of September 30, 2020. The September 30, 2021 balance includes a government-guaranteed loan in the amount of $548 thousand. The portfolio only includes three non-insured student loans that are 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest, amounting to $31 thousand. Loans acquired from TFB which are greater than 90 days past due and still accruing interest are included in this figure, net of their fair value mark.
  • The period-end allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.51% as of September 30, 2021, 0.90% as of December 31, 2020 and 0.84% as of September 30, 2020. The decrease is the result of bringing the TFB loans onto the Company's balance sheet at fair value, with a credit and liquidity mark of $21.3 million effective April 1, 2021. The ALLL as a percentage of loans, excluding the impact of the acquired loans and fair value mark (a non-GAAP financial measure)1, would have been 0.90% as of September 30, 2021, and the ALLL as a percentage of total loans, excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP financial measure)1, would have been 0.52% as of September 30, 2021.
  • A provision for loan losses of $267 thousand was recognized during the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $224 thousand recognized in the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Net Interest Income

  • Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 of $13.5 million increased $7.5 million from $6.0 million, or 123%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020, due to the inclusion of TFB's interest income and expense for the current year and the lower rates paid on deposits as compared to the prior year.
  • The fair value accretion on loans acquired positively impacted net interest income by 27 basis points ("bps") during the current quarter.
  • The combined company is benefitting from the lower cost of funds experienced by TFB, as well as lower interest rates paid overall, as interest expense only increased period over period by 39%. This is despite the growth in average interest bearing liabilities of $682 thousand, or 125%, from the three months ended September 30, 2020 to the three months ended September 30, 2021 as a result of the merger.
  • Also during the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company prepaid 100% of its outstanding FHLB advances, which positively impacted interest expense by $416 thousand as a result of accelerating the fair value accretion on such TFB debt. A prepayment penalty in the amount of $243 thousand was incurred and is reported in noninterest expense, netting to an overall gain on the transaction of $173 thousand.
  • The cost of funds of 20 bps incurred in the three months ended September 30, 2021 decreased 18 bps from 38 bps in the same period in 2020, due to lower rates paid on deposit accounts, coupled with the acceleration of the fair value accretion related to the payoff of FHLB advances, as noted above.
  • Low-cost deposits, which include noninterest checking accounts and interest-bearing checking, savings and money market accounts, remained in excess of 86% of total deposits at September 30, 2021 and 2020.

____________________

1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 increased $2.1 million, or 144%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020 primarily due to the inclusion of TFB's wealth management fees, advisory and brokerage income, deposit fees and debit card income.  In addition, during the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company realized a second partial recovery of $401 thousand of unearned insurance premiums related to the loss of insurance on the student loan portfolio and received a recovery of $312 thousand from a TFB loan that was charged off prior to April 1, 2021.  Swap fee income declined $320 thousand, as swap arrangements are not as attractive to borrowers in the current rate environment.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2021 increased $7.9 million, or 160%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020, due to an increase of $1.3 million of merger expenses, in addition to the inclusion of Fauquier's noninterest expense.   

Book Value

Book value per share was $30.13 as of September 30, 2021 and $29.64 as of September 30, 2020.  Tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 as of September 30, 2021 was $26.92 compared to $29.37 as of September 30, 2020, declining due to the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets recorded upon the acquisition of Fauquier.   These amounts are impacted by the increase in shares outstanding as a result of the merger.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2021 amounted to 19.4%, compared to 19.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. 

Dividends

Cash dividends of $1.6 million were declared during the third quarter of 2021. 

____________________

1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has eleven banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, four banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and one banking office in Winchester, and offers loan, deposit and treasury management services in Richmond, Virginia.  The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services and of TFB Trust and Estate Management.  The Bank also offers, through its networking agreements with third parties, investment advisory and other investment services under Sturman Wealth Advisors.  Investment management services are offered through Masonry Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK."  Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information

Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management.  Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: general economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and general economic contraction as a result of COVID-19 or other pandemics; fluctuations in interest rates, deposits, loan demand, and asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's allowance for loan losses; the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts or public health events (e.g., COVID-19 or other pandemics), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; the performance of vendors or other parties with which the Company does business; competition; technology; changes in laws, regulations and guidance; changes in accounting principles or guidelines; performance of assets under management;  expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the recently completed merger with Fauquier may not be fully realized or realized within the expected timeframe; the businesses of the Company and Fauquier may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; revenues following the merger may be lower than expected; customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the merger; and other factors impacting financial services businesses.  Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)







September 30,

2021





December 31, 

2020 *





September 30,

2020







(Unaudited)











(Unaudited)



ASSETS



















Cash and due from banks



$

18,919





$

8,116





$

11,399



Interest-bearing deposits in other banks





254,194







-







-



Federal funds sold





152,417







26,579







273



Securities:



















Available for sale, at fair value





277,046







174,086







141,245



Restricted securities, at cost





2,610







3,010







3,436



Total securities





279,656







177,096







144,681



Loans





1,112,450







609,406







636,935



Allowance for loan losses





(5,623)







(5,455)







(5,334)



Loans, net





1,106,827







603,951







631,601



Premises and equipment, net





25,239







5,238







5,444



Bank owned life insurance





31,033







16,849







16,739



Goodwill





8,898







372







372



Core deposit intangible





7,855







-







-



Other intangible assets, net





290







341







357



Other real estate owned, net





611







-







-



Right of use asset, net





7,970







3,527







3,725



Accrued interest receivable and other assets





17,916







6,341







6,367



Total assets



$

1,911,825





$

848,410





$

820,958



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Liabilities:



















Demand deposits:



















Noninterest-bearing



$

504,696





$

209,772





$

190,204



Interest-bearing





424,642







148,910







135,569



Money market and savings deposit accounts





642,788







272,980







270,653



Certificates of deposit and other time deposits





165,057







99,102







98,095



Total deposits





1,737,183







730,764







694,521



Advances from the FHLB





-







30,000







40,000



Junior subordinated debt





3,356







-







-



Lease liability





7,463







3,589







3,783



Accrued interest payable and other liabilities





3,913







1,459







2,197



Total liabilities





1,751,915







765,812







740,501



Commitments and contingent liabilities



















Shareholders' equity:



















Preferred stock, $2.50 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized,

   no shares outstanding





-







-







-



Common stock, $2.50 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;

     5,307,235 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30,          

     2021 (includes 35,911 nonvested), and 2,714,273 shares issued

     and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and September 30,

     2020 (includes 25,268 nonvested)





13,178







6,722







6,722



Capital surplus





104,446







32,457







32,377



Retained earnings





42,746







41,959







40,158



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





(460)







1,460







1,200



Total shareholders' equity





159,910







82,598







80,457



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

1,911,825





$

848,410





$

820,958





*  Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

 

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)







For the three months ended





For the nine months ended







September 30,

2021





September 30,

2020





September 30,

2021





September 30,

2020



Interest and dividend income:

























Loans, including fees



$

12,957





$

6,175





$

31,904





$

18,202



Federal funds sold





45







3







78







98



Other interest-bearing deposits





55







-







94







-



Investment securities:

























Taxable





742







412







2,006







1,150



Tax exempt





280







159







729







326



Dividends





55







22







121







70



Total interest and dividend income





14,134







6,771







34,932







19,846





























Interest expense:

























Demand and savings deposits





673







383







1,598







1,468



Certificates and other time deposits





282







306







886







1,166



Borrowings





(325)







35







(181)







35



Total interest expense





630







724







2,303







2,669



Net interest income





13,504







6,047







32,629







17,177



Provision for loan losses





267







224







477







1,367



Net interest income after provision for loan losses





13,237







5,823







32,152







15,810





























Noninterest income:

























Wealth management fees





744







263







2,053







801



Advisory and brokerage income





358







175







908







516



Deposit account fees





396







162







982







484



Debit/credit card and ATM fees





808







144







1,561







435



Earnings/increase in value of bank owned life insurance





201







111







507







327



Gains on sales of securities





-







91







-







734



Loan swap fee income





24







344







59







977



Other





947







135







1,367







446



Total noninterest income





3,478







1,425







7,437







4,720





























Noninterest expense:

























Salaries and employee benefits





4,562







2,322







11,705







7,004



Net occupancy





1,039







501







2,643







1,405



Equipment





205







134







661







401



Bank franchise tax





320







161







922







487



Computer software





361







159







744







435



Data processing





1,114







302







2,397







968



FDIC deposit insurance assessment





349







61







594







89



Marketing, advertising and promotion





337







55







706







334



Merger expenses





1,935







549







8,087







549



Plastics expense





212







46







589







140



Professional fees





186







-







873







376



Core deposit intangible amortization





417







-







845







-



Other





1,787







645







2,832







1,694



Total noninterest expense





12,824







4,935







33,598







13,882





























Income before income taxes





3,891







2,313







5,991







6,648



Provision for income taxes





753







443







1,201







1,286



Net income



$

3,138





$

1,870





$

4,790





$

5,362



Net income per common share, basic



$

0.59





$

0.69





$

1.08





$

1.98



Net income per common share, diluted



$

0.59





$

0.69





$

1.07





$

1.98



Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic





5,306,370







2,714,273







4,453,303







2,705,730



Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted





5,338,872







2,714,897







4,478,779







2,706,438



 

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)







At or For the Three Months Ended







September 30,

2021





June 30,

2021





March 31,

2021





December 31,

2020





September 30,

2020



Common Share Data:































Net income per weighted average share, basic



$

0.59





$

0.03





$

0.55





$

0.96





$

0.69



Net income per weighted average share, diluted



$

0.59





$

0.03





$

0.55





$

0.96





$

0.69



Weighted average shares outstanding, basic





5,306,370







5,305,277







2,719,840







2,714,273







2,714,273



Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted





5,338,872







5,320,290







2,727,448







2,714,905







2,714,897



Actual shares outstanding





5,307,235







5,305,819







2,728,327







2,714,273







2,714,273



Tangible book value per share at period end



$

26.92





$

26.60





$

29.07





$

30.17





$

29.37



































Key Ratios:































Return on average assets 1





0.65

%





0.03

%





0.68

%





1.23

%





0.89

%

Return on average equity 1





7.70

%





0.37

%





7.40

%





12.75

%





9.18

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 2





3.08

%





3.05

%





2.83

%





3.32

%





3.05

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3





75.17

%





99.27

%





67.72

%





57.03

%





65.68

%

Loan-to-deposit ratio





64.04

%





71.57

%





77.23

%





83.39

%





91.71

%

































Net Interest Income:































Net interest income



$

13,504





$

13,151





$

5,974





$

6,702





$

6,047



Net interest income (FTE) 2,3



$

13,581





$

13,224





$

6,021





$

6,741





$

6,089



































Capital Ratios:































Tier 1 leverage ratio





7.59

%





7.66

%





9.01

%





9.54

%





9.41

%

Total risk-based capital ratio





13.74

%





13.47

%





15.49

%





15.35

%





15.41

%

































Assets and Asset Quality:































Average Earning Assets



$

1,750,793





$

1,740,338





$

862,373





$

807,414





$

793,712



Average Gross Loans



$

1,140,280





$

1,214,123





$

618,902





$

618,296





$

630,704



Paycheck Protection Program Loans, end of period



$

36,740





$

73,784





$

70,171





$

55,120





$

86,883



Loan Deferrals, Pandemic Related



$

1,243





$

2,004





$

1,539





$

3,346





$

9,439



Allowance for loan losses:































Beginning of period



$

5,522





$

5,615





$

5,455





$

5,334





$

4,917



Provision for (recovery of) loan losses





267







(141)







351







255







224



Charge-offs





(208)







(156)







(241)







(162)







(62)



Recoveries





42







204







50







28







255



Net recoveries (charge-offs)





(166)







48







(191)







(134)







193



End of period



$

5,623





$

5,522





$

5,615





$

5,455





$

5,334



































Non-accrual loans 4



$

777





$

17





$

5





$

8





$

9



Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing 5





1,044







2,770







399







137







61



OREO





611







611







-







-







-



Total nonperforming assets (NPA)



$

2,432





$

3,398





$

404





$

145





$

70



































NPA as a % of total assets





0.13

%





0.18

%





0.04

%





0.02

%





0.01

%

NPA as a % of total loans plus OREO





0.22

%





0.29

%





0.07

%





0.02

%





0.01

%

ALLL to total loans





0.51

%





0.47

%





0.90

%





0.90

%





0.84

%

ALLL to total loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)





0.52

%





0.51

%





1.02

%





0.98

%





0.97

%

Non-accruing loans to total loans 4





0.07

%





0.00

%





0.00

%





0.00

%





0.00

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 1





0.06

%





-0.02

%





0.12

%





0.09

%





-0.12

%





1

Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.

2

The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a FTE basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

3

The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of  net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.  Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently.  Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

4

Non-accrual loans do not include loans acquired and reported at fair value.

5

Past due loans from the acquired portfolio are included at fair value.

 

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)







For the three months ended







September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



September 30, 2020











Interest











Interest











Interest











Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average



(dollars in thousands)



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost



ASSETS







































Interest Earning Assets:







































Securities







































Taxable Securities



$

214,194



$

797





1.49

%

$

211,827



$

792





1.50

%

$

118,557



$

433





1.46

%

Tax Exempt Securities 1





59,869





355





2.37

%



58,398





346





2.37

%



27,473





202





2.94

%

Total Securities 1





274,063





1,152





1.68

%



270,225





1,138





1.68

%



146,030





635





1.74

%

Total Loans





1,140,281





12,959





4.51

%



1,214,123





13,009





4.30

%



630,704





6,175





3.89

%

Fed Funds Sold





137,472





45





0.13

%



106,934





21





0.08

%



16,980





3





0.07

%

Other interest-bearing deposits





198,983





55





0.11

%



149,056





36





0.10

%













Total Earning Assets





1,750,799





14,211





3.22

%



1,740,338





14,204





3.27

%



793,714





6,813





3.41

%

Less: Allowance for Loan Losses





(5,532)













(5,732)













(5,141)











Total Non-Earning Assets





159,014













124,287













47,736











Total Assets



$

1,904,281











$

1,858,893











$

836,309



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Interest Bearing Liabilities:







































Interest Bearing Deposits:







































Interest Checking



$

410,504



$

72





0.07

%

$

437,611



$

93





0.09

%

$

139,698



$

40





0.11

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits





621,211





601





0.38

%



561,940





455





0.32

%



281,161





343





0.49

%

Time Deposits





171,256





282





0.65

%



169,556





324





0.77

%



97,300





306





1.25

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits





1,202,971





955





0.31

%



1,169,107





872





0.30

%



518,159





689





0.53

%

Short term borrowings





22,260





(375)





-6.68

%



43,030





59





0.55

%



28,620





35





0.49

%

Junior subordinated debt





3,349





50





5.92

%



3,334





49





5.89

%













Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities





1,228,580





630





0.20

%



1,215,471





980





0.32

%



546,779





724





0.53

%

Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:







































Demand deposits





499,068













471,078













203,798











Other liabilities





15,003













14,109













4,870











Total Liabilities





1,742,651













1,700,658













755,447











Shareholders' Equity





161,630













158,235













80,862











Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity



$

1,904,281











$

1,858,893











$

836,309











Net Interest Income (FTE)







$

13,581











$

13,224











$

6,089







Interest Rate Spread 2













3.02

%











2.95

%











2.89

%

Interest Expense as a Percentage of Average Earning

Assets













0.14

%











0.23

%











0.36

%

Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3













3.08

%











3.05

%











3.05

%





1

Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.

2

Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

3

Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

 

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended







September 30,





June 30,







March 31,







December 31,





September 30,







2021





2021







2021







2020





2020



Performance measures



































Return on average assets ("ROAA")





0.65

%





0.03

%







0.68

%







1.23

%





0.89

%

Impact of merger expenses





0.30

%





0.99

%







0.08

%







0.17

%





0.16

%

ROAA, excluding merger expenses (non-GAAP)





0.95

%





1.02

%







0.75

%







1.40

%





1.05

%





































Return on average equity ("ROAE")





7.70

%





0.37

%







7.40

%







12.75

%





9.18

%

Impact of merger expenses





3.53

%





11.51

%







0.83

%







1.79

%





1.65

%

ROAE, excluding merger expenses (non-GAAP)





11.23

%





11.88

%







8.22

%







14.54

%





10.83

%





































Net income



$

3,138





$

147







$

1,505







$

2,616





$

1,870



Impact of merger expenses





1,424







4,553





-





169





-





368







336



Net income, excluding merger expenses

(non-GAAP)



$

4,562





$

4,700







$

1,674







$

2,984





$

2,206







































Net income per share



$

0.59





$

0.03







$

0.53







$

0.77





$

0.41



Impact of merger expenses





0.27







0.86









0.06









0.15







0.12



Net income per share, excluding merger expenses

(non-GAAP)



$

0.86





$

0.89







$

0.59







$

0.92





$

0.53







































Fully tax-equivalent measures



































Net interest income



$

13,504





$

13,151







$

5,974







$

6,702





$

6,047



Fully tax-equivalent adjustment





77







73









47









39







42



Net interest income (FTE) 1



$

13,581





$

13,224







$

6,021







$

6,741





$

6,089







































Efficiency ratio 2





75.5

%





99.5

%







68.2

%







57.3

%





66.0

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment





-0.3

%





-0.4

%







-0.5

%







-0.3

%





-0.3

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3





75.2

%





99.1

%







67.7

%







57.0

%





65.7

%





































Net interest margin





3.06

%





3.03

%







2.81

%







3.30

%





3.03

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment





0.02

%





0.02

%







0.02

%







0.02

%





0.02

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1





3.08

%





3.05

%







2.83

%







3.32

%





3.05

%





































Other financial measures



































ALLL to total loans





0.51

%





0.47

%







0.90

%







0.90

%





0.84

%

Impact of acquired loans and fair value mark





0.39

%





0.41

%























ALLL to total loans, excluding acquired loans and

fair value mark (non-GAAP)





0.90

%





0.88

%







0.90

%







0.90

%





0.84

%





































ALLL to total loans





0.51

%





0.47

%







0.90

%







0.90

%





0.84

%

Impact of PPP loans





0.01

%





0.04

%







0.12

%







0.08

%





0.13

%

ALLL to total loans, excluding PPP loans (non-

GAAP)





0.52

%





0.51

%







1.02

%







0.98

%





0.97

%





































Book value per share



$

30.13





$

29.89







$

29.33







$

29.14





$

29.64



Impact of intangible assets





(3.21)







(3.29)









(0.26)







$

(0.27)





$

(0.27)



Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)



$

26.92





$

26.60







$

29.07







$

28.87





$

29.37

























































1

FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

2

The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

3

The efficiency ratio, FTE or non-GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of  net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income.

 

