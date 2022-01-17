BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mooneyham, a seasoned sales professional with more than a decade of experience, ranging from recurring revenue management to net new sales for both services and product revenue, joined Virsys12 in 2017. In this new role, Mooneyham is responsible for overseeing business development strategy for both consulting services and application sales, while also leading the Virsys12 marketing and solutioning engineering departments.
"Clint understands the processes and needs of our customers and how our solutions help transform the business of healthcare. He is both a high-performing individual contributor and leader, which will serve him well in this new position," said Tammy Hawes, Virsys12 CEO and founder. "Clint's vision and abilities make him an integral part of the Virsys12 executive team."
Before joining Virsys12, Mooneyham managed the SaaS-based customer success team for Deltek, where he also developed user onboarding processes for the company's suite of products. Additionally, Mooneyham brings extensive experience in leading recurring revenue management in the technology space including previous positions with JDA Software and Service Source.
As the vice president of consulting operations, Begani is responsible for providing strategic leadership and direction for Virsys12 clients and the consulting team.
"Nate embodies the Virsys12 core principles of passion, transformation, collaboration and integrity. In his tenure at Virsys12, he has helped build the Managed Services offering, set project delivery standards and improved internal operations. He continues to lead the way, enabling our healthcare clients' use of Salesforce and the V12 Network product suite," said Justin Poggioli, VP of professional services.
Begani joined the company in 2017 as the director of consulting services and quickly rose to several supervisory and management positions, leading key initiatives and strategic projects for Virsys12 clients.
Prior to joining Virsys12, Begani was the assistant vice president of CRM at Franklin American Mortgage and senior delivery manager of CRM at Ad Victoriam Solutions.
About Virsys12
Virsys12 is a healthcare technology firm transforming the business of healthcare with innovative products and solutions for provider lifecycle and Salesforce's Digital 360 initiative, which brings together key components to help companies transform customer engagement in the all-digital, work-from-anywhere world. Founded in 2011, Virsys12 provides both applications and services to ensure customer success. It partners with healthcare organizations of all sizes to help them create an optimized experience for their members, patients, providers and partners that produces better outcomes and lowers costs. To learn more, visit http://www.virsys12.com
