TORONTO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VirtaMove is pleased to announce that its Application Migration and Modernization solution is now available as a SaaS offering in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. More and more customers want to move legacy workloads to the Cloud, many of them to AWS. The new AWS Marketplace SaaS offering lets customers move and upgrade legacy apps from unsupported WS2003 and WS2008 to modern, fast WS2012, WS2016, WS2019 instances easily, in one step. The full suite of VirtaMove products is now supported on the AWS Marketplace.
VirtaMove Migration Intelligence (MI) Suite is a comprehensive and innovative family of software products that orchestrates, monitors, and migrates Windows Server applications to a newer OS, in any Cloud. Migration Intelligence products allow you to migrate applications from in house servers to the Cloud and intelligently re-use migration templates for even greater efficiency and portability. The MI Suite also provides provisioning capabilities for creating the optimal destination environment in the Cloud.
"We're excited about our full SaaS offering in the AWS Marketplace," says Josh Pearson, VP Sales of VirtaMove Corp. "We see this as a great path forward for customers who want to move workloads to the Cloud."
VirtaMove's software has become the trusted legacy Windows Server application mover, the leader in container-based, enterprise application migration. MI Suite includes:
V-Maestro – an orchestration product that provides visual insight and a cluster analysis of your network servers and all the apps they're running, so you can monitor and modernize the smart way.
V-Monitor – a server monitoring product that discovers and analyzes your apps, captures how they're used, and builds migration templates, so you can plan, size, and prioritize your migration project.
V-Migrate – a container-based migration tool, which eliminates the need to manually reinstall and reconfigure apps or "lift and shift" entire server images using P2V tools.
About VirtaMove
VirtaMove software is the "best first move" in application modernization. It provides a fast, flexible way to move server applications to new Cloud or datacenter servers, without code change. VirtaMove's patented software moves most complex server applications with ease. It allows you to modernize your infrastructure, moving from an old OS to a newer one with automation – modernize and move to a new datacenter server or Cloud in one step. For more information, visit VirtaMove.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
