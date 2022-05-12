The Lingnan University in Hong Kong held a virtual career fair on the 9th and 10th of March, 2022. This was successful, with numerous job opportunities presented.
HONG KONG, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lingnan University held its Virtual Career Fair@LingnanU on the 9th and 10th of March, 2022, generating over 300 job opportunities and presenting more than 1,900 vacancies to its students and graduates. This was one of the largest career-centric events by the university and served over 5,500 students and graduates.
This event was targeted at current students and previous alumni. It aimed to present them with ample job opportunities. Therefore, it brought in nearly 100 exhibitors from 20 industries, ranging from business and biotech, to real estate and retail, with a lot in between. The event had potential employers from civil services, social services, and the education sector.
Lingnan University found success with the help of vFairs as its virtual event provider. The platform comprehensively covered all the activities and functions required for the event to be successful. In addition, the one-stop services vFairs offered, efficiently assisted the client to make adjustments and amendments from time to time.
During the Welcoming Remarks, Ms Carrie Leung, Chairman of Career Development Committee from the university said, "I believe that our fair is an amazing platform for exhibitors to search for talents. It also allows our students and graduates to learn more about the exhibitors' achievements, career prospects, and benefits to be part of the teams."
Muhammad Younas, the CEO & Founder of vFairs, expressed, "Virtual career fairs are a great way to reach out to students and alumni all over the world, especially in the era of online and hybrid classes. So, it's good to see that this solution has helped so many young professionals explore meaningful employment."
In conclusion, the Virtual Career Fair@LingnanU was a success, and generated numerous job opportunities for its students and graduates, with almost 100 exhibitors present.
About Lingnan University
Lingnan University (LU) is a liberal arts university in Hong Kong with the longest established tradition among the local institutions of higher education. The University's history dates back to 1888, when the forerunner, the Christian College in China, was founded in Guangzhou, and to 1967, when the institution, as Lingnan College, was re-established in Hong Kong and renamed Lingnan University in 1999.
About vFairs
vFairs is an award-winning virtual & hybrid events platform, helping organizations of all sizes host events online. Featuring intuitive 3D virtual venues and expansive features that help you create a custom virtual experience for your audience. Access fully functional webinars, virtual exhibit booths, networking features, content sharing, and more. Every vFairs event is supported by our renowned customer service team, who's there to help every step of the way.
