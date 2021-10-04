WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) announced today that it will host virtual Pet Week on Capitol Hill the week of October 18th, a free-to-attend series of virtual programs dedicated to sharing information about the importance of pet ownership in America and the scientific evidence that shows how the human-animal bond is essential to public health.

The pandemic has reinforced the role of pets as important sources of social and emotional support for a growing majority of American households, which has climbed to 70 percent according to the latest National Pet Owners Survey commissioned by the American Pet Products Association (APPA).

"Pets are more important in American life than ever before," said Steven Feldman, President of HABRI. "This year's Pet Week will feature engaging sessions about lifesaving pet-friendly policies, key veterinary issues and legislation, statistics on pet populations, data on the economic impact of pet care businesses, and more."

Pet Week on Capitol Hill will conclude with the unveiling of the winners of the thirteenth annual Cutest Pets on Capitol Hill contest, hosted by the Animal Health Institute.

The full Pet Week schedule is listed below (All Times Eastern):

Monday, October 18th, 2021

12:00pm-12:30pm

The Importance of Pets and the Human-Animal Bond

Steven Feldman, President, HABRI

4:00pm-4:30pm

Data on Pet Sheltering Before, During and After the Pandemic

Susanne Kogut, President, Petco Love

Tuesday, October 19th, 2021

12:00pm-12:30pm

Pet Ownership Data & Economic Outlook

Steve King, CEO, American Pet Products Association

4:00pm-4:30pm

The State of Homeless Companion Animals in the United States

Dr. Jo Gale, Veterinarian, Senior Manager Global Science Advocacy, Corporate Affairs, Mars Petcare

Wednesday, October 20th, 2021

12:00pm-12:30pm

The Importance of Pet-Inclusive Rental Housing in the United States

Dr. Gary Michelson, Inventor and Philanthropist, Michelson Found Animals Foundation

Steven Feldman, President, HABRI

4:00pm-4:30pm

2021 Pet Legislation: Saving Lives on Both Ends of the Leash

Nina Leigh Krueger, CEO & President, Nestle Purina PetCare

Featuring personal stories from Celebrity Spokespersons!

Thursday, October 21st, 2021

12:00pm-12:30pm

Veterinary Issues in Congress

Representative Kurt Schrader (OR-5)

Dr. Michael McFarland, Executive Vice President & Chief Medical Officer, Zoetis Petcare

4:00pm-4:30pm

Cutest Pets on Capitol Hill Awards Ceremony

Animal Health Institute

Representative Kurt Schrader (OR-5)

"While we are hopeful to once again have Pet Night in-person in the future, this year's virtual Pet Week will be better than ever," added Steve Feldman. "We are so grateful to the many sponsors of Pet Week and the entire pet care community who recognize the importance of educating Congress about the role of pets in our lives."

Pet Week on Capitol Hill is a free event, with all programming streaming from http://www.petnight.com and on HABRI's Facebook page. All programs will be available on-demand after initial broadcast.

About HABRI

HABRI is a not-for-profit organization that maintains the world's largest online library of human-animal bond research and information; funds innovative research projects to scientifically document the health benefits of companion animals; and informs the public about human-animal bond research and the beneficial role of companion animals in society. For more information, please visit http://www.habri.org.

