SUNRISE, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VQE has teamed up with vFairs, the worlds leading virtual events platform, to host the 1st Annual Medical Device/Pharma Quality Consultant Conference on June 17th, 2022. This event offers workshops that teach QE's how to transition into consulting successfully, and current consultants how to improve their business as well as connect them with staffing agencies and clients to maintain consistent work. This virtual event is the first conference targeted specifically to Quality Consultants in the Medical Device and Pharmaceutical industry.
With the help of vFairs, VQE's virtual event platform of choice for this initiative, VQE's conference has had immediate traction among QEs and recruiters from Staffing Agencies gaining hundreds of attendees showing interest in attending through their LinkedIn event within the first week of registration. Staffing Agencies and clients are able to host a virtual exhibit where QEs can interact to fill their open contract positions. VQE will host virtual webinars for the attendees to learn more, ask questions through chat, and continue exploring how to improve their consulting opportunities.
"The response to our conference and the vFairs platform has been amazing," said Shawn Findlater, CEO of Virtual QE. "Knowledge and strategies of how to thrive in consulting combined with a network of recruiters are important ways to ensure these QEs can maintain consistent work and live their dreams of being a Quality Consultant. vFairs is helping VQE to continue delivering these kinds of experiences in a virtual environment that is more than a series of virtual webinars. We greatly appreciate their support in this effort."
"vFairs is proud to support VQE's virtual event, which offers amazing opportunities to current and prospective quality consultants across the medical device and pharma industry," said Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs. "We are happy to be a part of the career growth of these professionals."
To date, over a dozen staffing agencies and companies have committed to joining the conference in what hopes to be a successful annual event. Registration is now available for attendees and exhibitors. To register, please visit the VQE event website.
About VQE
Virtual QE (VQE) is a full service quality engineering consulting firm that provides consulting services to primarily the Medical Device and Aerospace industries. VQE also specializes in helping full time Quality Engineers (QE) transition to consulting successfully and current consultants improve their business through referrals to staffing agencies, events, and coaching.
About vFairs
vFairs strives to deliver top-class virtual events for all audiences, with an intuitive platform that recreates physical events through an immersive online experience. With a range of powerful features and dedicated support for users around the world, vFairs removes the hassle from organizing, exhibiting at, and attending events such as conferences, trade shows, and career fairs. vFairs is a 2021 Mid-Market Leader in the Virtual Event Platforms Category by G2.
Contact the vFairs team to learn more or request a demo to see a virtual event in action or visit http://www.vfairs.com
