HARTFORD, Conn., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE: VGI), and Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE: ZTR) today announced the results of their joint annual meeting of shareholders held on May 19, 2021.

George R. Aylward, Connie D. McDaniel, and Philip R. McLoughlin were reelected as Class III trustees of VGI, and Donald C. Burke, Sidney E. Harris, and James M. Oates were reelected as Class I directors of ZTR, each for a term of three years or until his or her successor has been duly elected and qualified.

The voting results are as follows:



Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund



                       For

                 Withheld



# of Shares

% of Shares Voted

# of Shares

% of Shares Voted

George R. Aylward

8,610,645

97%

232,147

3%

Connie D. McDaniel

8,297,265

94%

545,527

6%

Philip R. McLoughlin

8,271,529

94%

571,263

6%

 



Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

                      For

                Withheld

# of Shares

% of Shares Voted

# of Shares

% of Shares Voted

Donald C. Burke

30,292,367

96%

1,185,403

4%

Sidney E. Harris

30,241,600

96%

1,236,170

4%

James M. Oates

30,233,189

96%

1,244,582

4%

For more information about the funds, contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the closed end fund section on the web at www.virtus.com.

 

 

