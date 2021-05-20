HARTFORD, Conn., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE: VGI), and Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE: ZTR) today announced the results of their joint annual meeting of shareholders held on May 19, 2021.
George R. Aylward, Connie D. McDaniel, and Philip R. McLoughlin were reelected as Class III trustees of VGI, and Donald C. Burke, Sidney E. Harris, and James M. Oates were reelected as Class I directors of ZTR, each for a term of three years or until his or her successor has been duly elected and qualified.
The voting results are as follows:
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
For
Withheld
# of Shares
% of Shares Voted
# of Shares
% of Shares Voted
George R. Aylward
8,610,645
97%
232,147
3%
Connie D. McDaniel
8,297,265
94%
545,527
6%
Philip R. McLoughlin
8,271,529
94%
571,263
6%
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
For
Withheld
# of Shares
% of Shares Voted
# of Shares
% of Shares Voted
Donald C. Burke
30,292,367
96%
1,185,403
4%
Sidney E. Harris
30,241,600
96%
1,236,170
4%
James M. Oates
30,233,189
96%
1,244,582
4%
