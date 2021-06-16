FOLSOM, Calif. , June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visionary Integration Professionals (VIP) today announced the addition of Judy Steele to their State and Local Government (SLG) team, in the position of Director, State and Local Government – Pre-Sales and Delivery Support.
Judy is a certified SCRUM Master with over 10 years of senior level IT management and leadership experience across the public and private sectors. She has worked with numerous clients and staff teams to successfully implement commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) permitting and licensing solutions. Her experience spans numerous domains including cannabis and alcoholic beverage control.
She has served in several cannabis domain leadership roles and uniquely understands how industry automation tools can help support customers' pre-defined cannabis goals. Prior to VIP, she served as Director of Cannabis Regulation at Accela and served as a Cannabis & Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Specialist in Aurora, Colorado.
"Judy has extensive industry experience, having delivered two of the largest cannabis solutions built on Accela," said Jonna Ward, Chairman & CEO of VIP. "Her passion and commitment to customer satisfaction will drive revenue growth and help to further increase our footprint in the state and local government market."
Judy's has been recognized on numerous occasions for her unique blend of business and technical experience. In her free time, she enjoys volunteering, hiking in the Colorado mountains and spending quality time with her family.
About Visionary Integration Professionals
Visionary Integration Professionals (VIP) provides industry-leading management consulting, system integration, and technology deployment solutions. VIP helps its clients strengthen mission outcomes by combining deep industry specialization, agility to adapt as needed, and an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction. VIP brings expertise in how to deploy systems that align people, processes, and technology to accelerate strategic change and to deliver business results in partnership with its clients.
Since 1996, VIP has worked with over 1,200 public sector and commercial clients. For more information, visit https://trustvip.com.
