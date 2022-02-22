TEMECULA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visit Temecula Valley is putting a call out to the public to join them in an official attempt to break the world record for the longest toast relay on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Old Town Temecula.
More than 500 individuals have already registered to participate. Organizers are estimating approximately 50 groups with 40 people in each as their goal. Many local businesses and organizations have stepped up with their own groups, including Retire Temecula, Bunco Babes, Temecula Valley Wine Society, and several wineries.
The deadline to register is March 31. Participants must be 21 years of age or older and pre-register. A non-alcoholic beverage will be available as an option. All participants will receive a commemorative glass and lanyard, special offers from local businesses, and bragging rights.
Event in-kind sponsors include the City of Temecula, Temecula Valley Winegrowers Association, Monte De Oro Winery, Oak Mountain Winery, Peltzer Winery, and Wilson Creek Winery.
Visit Temecula Valley is producing this event as part of their Live Glass Full brand launch, showing Temecula Valley as a wine-plus award-winning travel destination. Visit Temecula Valley is hopeful their new brand will welcome visitors back and increase tourism spend to pre-COVID numbers.
For more information and to register to participate, please go to VisitTemeculaValley.com/thegreattemeculatoast.com.
About Temecula Valley & Visit Temecula Valley
Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country is a year-round vacation destination pouring award-winning wines as well as craft beers and spirits. It's where people live glass full behind the scenes and under the spotlight.
The emerging and evolving culinary scene, small town atmosphere, and outdoor recreation and entertainment in Temecula Valley Wine Country, Old Town Temecula, and Pechanga Resort Casino culminate to create a spirited destination inspired by the vine.
Temecula Valley is located in the center of Southern California just 60 minutes from San Diego, Orange County, and Palm Springs; 90 minutes from Los Angeles.
Visit Temecula Valley is the region's official tourism marketing organization and resource for visitors. The Visitor Center is located in Old Town Temecula. For visitor information and assistance, please call (888) 363-2852 or go to VisitTemeculaValley.com.
