LAS VEGAS, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During the recent Digital Dealer Conference in Las Vegas Dan Moore (President of Vistadash) and Owen Moon (CEO of FIXED OPS DIGITAL) came together on a partnership to standardize online service marketing metrics and help bring clarity to dealerships online service marketing.

"I'm excited about this partnership! I see a lot of misinformation and waste coming out of fixed operations marketing. Many times, email and digital campaigns are not bringing the return dealerships are looking for, but with no standardization to measure ROI it's difficult for dealers to measure marketing success," said Dan Moore.

"As a leader in automotive online service marketing, our goal is to help create a new standard when it comes to how dealerships evaluate their online service marketing results! I couldn't be more excited to partner with Vistadash to help standardize these metrics. Dealerships will soon be able to see what marketing strategies are helping them the most. Partnering with Vistadash will help cut through the misinformation that plagues our space," said Owen Moon.

These online service marketing metrics will focus on both organic and paid media initiatives, as well as working towards better engagement metrics from the Dealership's website.

