DENVER, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bitpress, a provider of automated software solutions for the digital media industry, today announced that Visual Data Media Services, an industry leader in multichannel media management, has leveraged AudioPress to automatically synchronize nearly 5000 titles in the cloud.
AudioPress will synchronize a foreign language or music and effects audio track to a master reference file using deep analysis and automated conformance algorithms. AudioPress was created to address the need to quickly and accurately supply audio for worldwide markets as content providers dig deeper into their archive to satisfy consumer demand and participate in new international OTT platform launches.
"Bitpress is proud to be working with Visual Data. Their dedication to quality and history of innovation make them the ideal customer for AudioPress." said Morgan Holly, partner at Bitpress.
For information or a personalized demo contact us: info@bitpress.com or https://www.bitpress.com/
About Bitpress
Bitpress develops post production tools that enable rapid monetization of content utilizing automation of traditionally laborious and complicated processes. We understand the complexities and costs of manipulating media. We have a history of innovation through automation for the largest and most respected post production and media companies in the world. We have authored many patents and engineered workflows for major studios and the largest OTT providers. Visit http://www.bitpress.com for more information.
About Visual Data Media Services
Visual Data Media Services is a global provider of end-to-end digital media supply chain services to the entertainment industry with locations in Burbank, London and Bangalore. For over 25 years, the company has supplied award-winning, quality-driven content management, distribution, localization and media services that enable customers to deliver premium content in any format for any screen or platform, anywhere in the world. For more information, visit http://www.visualdatamedia.com.
Media Contact
Julia Jones, Bitpress, +1 310-795-2912, info@bitpress.com
SOURCE Bitpress