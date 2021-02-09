AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On February 2, 2021, Vitu, an innovative technology company, acquired long-time Pennsylvania title and registration experts, TitleNGo. The collaboration of Vitu's technology with TitleNGo's PennDOT Online Registration Program Partner (OLRP) expertise will provide expansive growth opportunities and offer significantly enhanced services to Pennsylvania dealerships. The acquisition combines both companies' assets, staff and customer contracts, and TitleNGo will now operate under the Vitu name.
"We have been a provider for Online Messengers in Pennsylvania for years," says Michael Heim, VP & General Manager Pennsylvania Operations. "Now, as a part of Vitu, we are excited to expand our services to franchise dealerships in the near future."
This year, Vitu will double down on its commitment to customer service. It also seeks to expand its relationship with PennDOT and leverage Electronic Registration and Titling (ERT) domain expertise in launching its modern and streamlined Vitu platform, allowing for electronic completion and submission title and registration work directly to the state.
"TitleNGo has been providing service and support for Pennsylvania Online Messengers since 2001," says Joe Nemelka, Chief Operations Officer. "We saw this as an excellent opportunity, to take an already experienced team running a successful company and add in their expertise to serve the needs of franchise dealers, along with the robust 50-state title and registration Vitu platform."
Vitu's local Pennsylvania staff is based in Harrisburg, the state capitol, and has extensive knowledge of PennDOT title and registration compliance. Looking ahead to the coming months and a full rollout of its ERT solution, Vitu is poised to transform Pennsylvania title and registration with unparalleled service, modern technologies and customer support.
About Vitu
Vitu provides innovative, cutting-edge services to the motor vehicle industry. Our namesake solution manages titling and registration transactions in all 50 states and across multiple locations — all on one platform. With the mission of expanding and automating Vehicle-to-Government (V2Gov) transactions, the Vitu platform is reimagining how drivers, businesses and governments interact with vehicles. In addition to the revolutionary Vitu solution, our products include DMVdesk, California's No. 1 ERT provider in terms of the number of new car dealers, Vitu Driver, which provides automatic and flexible registration renewals for consumers in California, and the Registration Management Professional (RMP) program that trains new and experienced dealership personnel. Vitu has offices in California, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Montana, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
