ST. LOUIS, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Louis-based Vivian Company is pleased to announce the internal promotion of Ryan Hanephin to Service Manager.

Ryan has previously held the role of Service Coordinator for 4 years within the company. In this new role, he will serve as the liaison between the Vivian Company Service Department and the Executive Management Team.  He will report any issues that have been trending upward with our service calls, review our monthly Customer Service scorecard resulting from feedback received from our customers when submitting surveys, improve upon on current business processes within the department, as well as helping grow sales within the department.   Vice-President Mark Meacham states "Ryan's leadership experience, attention to detail, along with providing great customer service to all our customers, are great attributes that he brings to Vivian and is a perfect fit for our team.  We are all very excited to see how Ryan will add value to our Customer Service Team."

With over 15 years of management experience within the hotel and restaurant industries, Ryan believes that his driving force to workplace success is a great culture and environment. "Vivian has gone above and beyond to provide a collaborative and engaging space for me to grow professionally," he explains.

Congratulations to Ryan and the team at Vivian is looking forward to seeing him take the service department to new heights!

About Vivian Company: Founded in 1923, Vivian Company is a nationwide supplier of food service equipment and fixtures, as well as customized casework services for restaurants, theatres, convenience stores, and more.

