SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christophe Navarre, an icon in the wine industry and a significant investor in Vivino since 2016, has stepped down as chair of Vivino's board of directors. He will remain on the company's board and continue to play an active role as a director with irreplicable insights into a dynamic global business. The Vivino board of directors has appointed Niall Wass, a deeply experienced advisor to growth stage and tech-enabled disruptive companies, to step into the role.
Mr. Navarre became chair of Vivino's board in early 2016, just months after stepping down as the chief executive of Moët Hennessy. He has helped guide the company through its most successful period, overseeing massive growth in its community of users and significant growth in its marketplace business.
"We have been fortunate to have the encouragement and support of such a capable and proven leader in this industry," said Heini Zachariassen, Vivino's founder and a member of Vivino's board of directors. "Christophe brought his proven experience, a stellar reputation, and critically important connections to Vivino when we needed them most. I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to work closely with Christophe as a mentor and a friend. He has set a high bar for all of us, and we're grateful to have him remain with us on the journey ahead."
In tapping Niall Wass to step into the role as board chairman, Vivino's board has selected a solid and well-respected advisor who will help the company further scale and continue to grow. An advisor and director to multiple high-growth companies, Niall has a particular interest and focus on companies in the consumer space. Coming from an operational role with an international remit at Uber, Niall understands the unique challenges of a technology-enabled disruptor like Vivino.
"Vivino is grateful to have the expertise of leaders like Christophe and Niall, who are quite literally on board with our vision to open up the world of wine to everyone," said Vivino CEO Olivier Grémillon. I am personally very appreciative to Christophe for guiding me through my onboarding journey into the wonderful world of wine and look forward to our continued partnership."
About Vivino
Vivino empowers people to enjoy wine to the fullest. Wine is about so much more than just a great label; it's about an experience and community and, of course, what's in the bottle. That's where Vivino comes in. As the world's largest online wine marketplace and most downloaded wine app, the Vivino community is made up of millions of wine drinkers from around the world, coming together to make buying the right wine simple, straightforward, and fun. Vivino uses crowd-sourced data to personalize wine recommendations so that every community member feels confident about their wine choices. Created for everyone who likes wine—from the wine curious to the wine enthusiast—the Vivino app is available for free on both Apple and Android devices.
