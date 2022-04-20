V4P held its SAP Day on the 24th of February at Georgia Capitol, and invited a virtual audience using vFairs.
ATLANTA, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Voice for Prevention (V4P) held its Substance Abuse Prevention (SAP) Day on the 24th of February 2022 at the Georgia Capitol. They also hosted Suicide Prevention Day on March 30, 2022. Both prevention days were hybrid events, which allowed participants to attend in person or virtually live on vFairs. Prevention days were aimed at adults and youngsters involved in substance abuse prevention and suicide prevention. Therefore, V4P targeted several community sectors such as the medical industry, mental health professionals, schools, non-profits, and preventionists.
Both of these events focus on making people aware of substance abuse and mental health issues, and help with prevention advocacy at the state and community level. V4P is funded by the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities and is part of The Council on Alcohol & Drugs Inc, which is a non-profit organization.
They hosted both of these events in Atlanta, and let visitors attend both virtually and in person. There were around 500 participants, and they enjoyed hearing the keynote speakers and several youth speakers as well. The organization took all necessary COVID prevention steps for the in-person visitors, including rapid tests, masking rules, and social distancing protocols. The virtual attendees just had to log in and enjoy the event.
vFairs served as a unique viewing platform for the event, with the interactivity and engagement necessary for remote participants to be involved. Both events were fully equipped with some great virtual event features.
Ester Lopez from V4P stated, "Substance Abuse Prevention Day and Suicide Prevention Day at the Capitol were huge successes. Attendees at each event received educational materials as well as information on how to advocate for substance abuse prevention and suicide prevention awareness throughout the state of Georgia. We're excited to see the ripple effect these events have on the prevention field."
Muhammad Younas, CEO and Founder of vFairs, said, "V4P's last two events with us were quite successful and raised awareness about very relevant and important issues. We look forward to serving them with the best virtual, hybrid, and in-person solutions at their upcoming events as well."
About V4P
Voices for Prevention (V4P) is funded by the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD). The mission of V4P is to build a unified, statewide voice for substance abuse prevention and suicide prevention by collaborating with a diverse group of individuals and organizations with an interest in and a commitment to substance abuse prevention and suicide prevention. This mission is being accomplished by advocating for and educating about substance abuse prevention, suicide prevention and related issues.
About vFairs
vFairs is a virtual & hybrid events platform that helps organizations reach global audiences. We help organizations of all sizes host amazing online conferences, trade shows, job fairs & more. The platform offers an intuitive virtual experience along with interactive features such as audio/video chat, excellent scalability, and several customization options.
