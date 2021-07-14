Volaris Logo

MEXICO CITY, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States, and Central America, will release its second quarter 2021 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 15th, 2021. The management will host a conference call on Friday, July 16th, 2021, Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the 2021 second quarter results.

The release will be available on the Company's website at http://ir.volaris.com.

Presenters for the Company:

Mr. Enrique Beltranena,

President & Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Jaime Pous

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Holger Blankenstein

Airline Executive Vice President

Conference Call Details                               Updated Numbers:

Date:

Friday, July 16, 2021

Time:

9:00 am Mexico City (CT) / 10:00 am New York (USA) (ET)

United States dial in:

+1-412-317-6378 or +1-844-204-8586

Mexico dial in:

+52-55-8880-8040

International dial in:

+1-412-317-6378

Participant code:

Volaris

Webcast & video presentation:

https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=fb8ba57c-7f6d-42fa-abb0-7c4b8acdd791 

Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.

A replay of the conference call will be available via webcast in the Company's Investor Relations website.

Investor Relations Contact:

Maria Elena Rodríguez / Felix Martinez / +52 55 5261 6444

Investor Relations / ir@volaris.com 

Media Contact:

Gabriela Fernández / gabriela.fernandez@volaris.com / +52 55 5246 0100

About Volaris:

*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 180 and its fleet from 4 to 93 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 450 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 28 cities in the United States and Central America with one of the youngest fleet in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eleven consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com.

