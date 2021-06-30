ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Transor Filter USA is pleased to announce an agreement with VOLLMER of America to jointly promote the latest in machine tool and filtration technology.
VOLLMER is a world leader in machine tool technology for the production and maintenance of circular saw blades and rotary tools. Transor specializes in providing One Micron filtration solutions for companies that produce cutting tools and saw blades. To that end, VOLLMER and Transor will work together to offer the finest in their given fields to their customers.
To illustrate their cooperation, Transor will provide a filtration system to serve two saw blade grinding machines at VOLLMER's US headquarters in Pittsburgh, PA, where demonstrations of state-of-the-art technology can be observed. The two machines are the VOLLMER CHD 270 and CHF 270 – a fully automated service center for the complete machining of carbide-tipped circular saw blades.
For more information on VOLLMER, visit their website at http://www.vollmer-group.com. For complete details, contact Transor Filter USA; 515 Busse Road, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007; 847.640.0273, FAX: 847.640.0793 or email info@transorfilter.com
ABOUT TRANSOR FILTER
Transor Filter is a world leader in providing filtration solutions for a variety of manufacturing applications such as grinding, honing, lapping, super finishing and EDM. In addition, Transor manufactures a complete line of high performance EDM dielectrics and grinding oils. Over 18,000 Transor units have been installed in over 30 countries. Transor has offices in the US, Latin America, Europe and Asia providing sales and service.
