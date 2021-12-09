SNOWMASS VILLAGE, Colo., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VoLo Earth Ventures, based in Snowmass Village, CO, is an early-stage climate tech venture capital firm that launched in 2020 in partnership with RMI and the National Renewable Energy Lab. The firm has been actively deploying anchor capital for the past year, during its fundraising period, and has already established positions in innovative companies such as Ion Storage Systems, Banyan Infrastructure, and Blue Frontier. VoLo Earth Ventures Impact Fund I has surpassed its original $50M target in commitments, which now include an investment from the Zurich-based Credit Suisse Climate Innovation Fund, but remains open to new investors at this time. The fund will be capped at $100M and could close early in the new year.
VoLo Earth's Fund I includes commitments from multiple asset management veterans including an anchor investment from David Vogel, co-founder of Voloridge Investment Management, in addition to investments from more than 15 private and public equity portfolio managers. Voloridge Investment Management also provided initial seed capital to the firm. "The level of interest from profit-seeking capital looking to gain exposure into the early-stage climate tech universe this past year has been encouraging for both our fund and our planet. Feedback from our investors indicates the breadth and depth of our team is highly differentiated in the space, based on our five partner model with expertise in energy markets, technology, product, legal, finance, and equities. Return seeking capital will be a critical catalyst in seeing the world meet its decarbonization goals" says Chris Tullar, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at VoLo Earth.
VoLo Earth invests in pre-seed, seed, and Series A rounds, prioritizing lead and co-lead positions due to the team's deep backgrounds in climate tech. It will primarily back North American-based companies with the ability to place strategic investments outside of North America as well. The firm employs quantitative methodologies in its analysis of investment opportunities and portfolio construction, and it focuses on four key verticals across the clean energy system: Electricity, Buildings, Mobility and Embodied Carbon (Industry).
To date, the firm counts eighteen companies in its portfolio with solutions ranging from fintech to deep tech. "We focus on building relationships with incredible founders that have unwavering focus and vision. Day to day our goal is to introduce collaborative and strategic value in early-stage companies. We look for products and technologies that can decarbonize profitably, with economic merit in the marketplace. We invest in solutions that can iterate rapidly, can achieve mass adoption, and that have the ability to scale this decade" says Kareem Dabbagh, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at VoLo Earth.
VoLo Earth has developed a rigorous carbon accounting approach in measuring, forecasting, and reporting carbon impact to their investor base. They are currently forecasting a potential carbon offset of over 1 tonne of carbon mitigated for every dollar invested into Fund 1. "We believe climate tech investing will bend the curve for people and the planet. If we want to realize impact, rather than rely on luck, rigorous carbon impact accounting will be our compass" says Joseph Goodman, PhD, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at VoLo Earth.
