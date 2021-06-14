ROGERSVILLE, Tenn., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Volunteer Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary Civis Bank (the "Bank"), are pleased to announce the hiring of three highly seasoned executive officers. John B. Bearden, Jr. serves as Chief Banking Officer for the Bank; Paul Gallagher serves as Chief Operating Officer for the Bank; and Matthew R. Johnson serves as Chief Financial Officer for both the Company and the Bank.
The Company previously announced that it had concluded a stock offering that raised approximately $47 million, enabling the Company to make significant investments in embedded digital banking capabilities and top-tier talent. Chris Black, Chief Executive Officer & President of the Company and Bank commented, "We are thrilled to have talented executives such as John, Paul, and Matt join our growing team who share our vision of materially expanding the capabilities of the Bank and creating a new paradigm for community banking success, which will leverage open banking capabilities designed to scale across our industry."
Mr. Bearden most recently served as President of the Middle Tennessee Banking Group at Renasant Bank where he led and managed a significant growth market for Renasant, as well as working as a key advisor on various corporate strategy initiatives. Prior to Renasant, Mr. Bearden was with Stifel Financial and Sterne Agee & Leach for nearly ten years, serving as the Head of Depository Fixed Income Sales where he led a large team of sales professionals who advised community banks and credit unions nationwide.
Mr. Gallagher has spent the past twenty-five-plus years serving as a leader in banking and financial services, most recently as a Senior Strategic Project Manager at Pinnacle Financial Partners. Prior to that, Mr. Gallagher's extensive experience as an operations, technology and risk management executive spans across first class organizations such as PayPal Inc., First Republic Bank, Silicon Valley Bank and Wells Fargo Bank, where he has held numerous cross-functional leadership and management positions that are well-suited for his role as Chief Operating Officer of the Bank.
Mr. Johnson has served as a Chief Financial Officer in multiple banking organizations over the past twenty-five-plus years, including WashingtonFirst Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: WFBI), Access National Corporation (NASDAQ: ANCX) and Trustar Bank, with a broad experience set spanning multiple bank formations to successful exits for investors. Mr. Johnson's experiences as a leader in start-up privately held companies, as well as his deep experience in the leadership and financial management in public companies are a tremendous asset to the Company and the Bank.
About Volunteer Bancorp, Inc. and Civis Bank
Volunteer Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Rogersville, Tennessee, which is located in Hawkins County. Civis Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Volunteer Bancorp, Inc., was founded in 1906 and provides traditional community banking services to meet the financial needs of communities across Eastern Tennessee, including those primarily in Hawkins and Hancock Counties. The Bank employs over 30 full-time personnel across its three-branch footprint in the towns of Rogersville, Sneedville and Church Hill. On May 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $145 million in assets and $96 million in deposits.
