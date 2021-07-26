NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vontélle Eyewear, the black-woman-owned, luxury eyewear brand, is proud to announce a partnership with ViacomCBS Consumer Products for a children's eyewear line centered around Nickelodeon's beloved characters. Vontélle will create three to four new unique eyewear frames annually using characters from Nickelodeon shows like Baby Shark's Big Show!, PAW Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants, Rugrats, Teenage Mutant Turtles, and more.
"We are excited to be partnering with Nickelodeon and their team for our new children's line," says Tracy V. Green, Co-founder of Vontélle eyewear. "Being recognized by a global brand like Nickelodeon to license their characters to develop our unique and bold eyewear into a children's line is truly an honor."
For this collaboration, Vontélle has created an exclusive set of frames specifically for kids that combines the classic Nickelodeon characters with their bold and vibrant styles.
"As the first black-woman-owned eyewear business to have a licensing deal of this magnitude with Nickelodeon, we are ecstatic and look forward to our growing partnership," says Nancey Harris, Co-founder of Vontélle eyewear. "Our creative ways of approaching our designs reflect Nickelodeon's overall brand style, and we are thrilled to put the Vontélle twist to them."
Vontélle X Nickelodeon eyewear line will be available December 2021 at retailers and online at http://www.vontelle.com.
About Vontélle Eyewear
Vontélle was founded in 2019 to satisfy the demand for better-fitting vibrant, fashion-forward eyewear. Each of our products and accessories is designed and handcrafted to pay homage to our African ancestry with traditional colors and patterns that channel our African, Caribbean, and Latin heritage. We offer optical frames and sunglasses in sizes that compliment diverse faces, fulfill prescriptions, and offer custom lens color/tints including blue light blocker lenses in any pair of frames. Additionally, Vontélle works to address vision health disparities in deserving communities. Each year, we commit a portion of proceeds to further vision support services for children and families in need. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.vontelle.com.
About ViacomCBS Consumer Products
ViacomCBS Consumer Products (VCP) oversees all licensing and merchandising for ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, VCP's portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth, and adult, VCP is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, VCP oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.
