Lori Tribble, of Automated Logic, starts new five-year term as voting member
ATLANTA, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BACnet International is proud to announce that Lori Tribble will continue as a voting member of the BACnet Testing Laboratories Working Group (BTL-WG). Tribble was inducted during a BTL-WG meeting on June 23, 2022, and will begin a new five-year term on July 1, 2022. The BTL-WG operates under the auspices of BACnet International.
The BTL-WG provides technical oversight and guidance for the global BTL testing and certification program for BACnet products. The primary goal of the certification program is to improve BACnet interoperability among building automation products. Voting members are selected from knowledgeable experts in the BACnet community and serve 5-year terms.
"Lori has been a long-time, vital contributor to the BTL Working Group in a variety of capacities," stated Andy McMillan, BACnet International president and managing director. "We are very happy to see her continue her participation in the group and look forward to her future involvement."
Tribble is a senior software engineer at Automated Logic where she has worked on BACnet implementations for both firmware and software products. She has been an active member of the BTL Working Group since 1999, during which time she served as the BTL Manager, the BTL-WG Chair and member at large, as well as authored multiple documents for the group. Tribble has also attended many PlugFest Interoperability events and spoken during the educational sessions on BACnet and BACnet Testing Laboratories topics.
About BACnet International
BACnet International is an industry association that facilitates the successful use of the BACnet protocol in building automation and control systems through interoperability testing, educational programs and promotional activities. BACnet International oversees operation of the BACnet Testing Laboratories (BTL) and maintains a global listing of tested products. The BACnet standard was developed by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and has been made publicly available so that manufacturers can create interoperable systems of products. BACnet International complements the work of the ASHRAE standards committee and BACnet-related interest groups around the world. BACnet International members include building owners, consulting engineers and facility managers, as well as companies involved in the design, manufacture, installation, commissioning and maintenance of control equipment that uses BACnet for communication. For more information, please visit bacnetinternational.org.
