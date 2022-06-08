Voxology CPaaS acquires Capalon Communications PBX business
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Voxology, a Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), announced today that it has acquired Capalon Communications' hosted PBX business.
Capalon is a boutique supplier of high tech, high touch voice solutions for businesses. The acquisition will contribute to Voxology's existing product expansion initiatives by enabling them to offer additional low code/no code options to the enterprise. Voxology has been a long time supplier to Capalon, and acquiring the business was a logical next step and an extension of their existing relationship.
"As the CPaaS and UCaaS markets continue to converge, Voxology looks forward to adding PBX services to our platforms. We see this as a natural extension of the platform, and one that will allow our customers to continue to build out their UCaaS offerings on top of the Voxology infrastructure," said Sam Melvin, CEO of Voxology.
The demand for low code/no code platforms has risen significantly in recent years due to the ability to provide greater speed and agility to organizations while cutting costs and streamlining workflows. Voxology is excited to welcome Capalon to the family and for the increased ability to offer additional options to companies interested in low code/no code.
About Voxology
Market leaders rely on Voxology to deliver next gen communication services at scale. Voxology has simplified system communication processes to put less strain on infrastructure (and developers) through sound and scalable architecture. In addition to providing communication building blocks and an easy-to-use API for voice and SMS, Voxology also provides the phone numbers, minutes, and call control functionality businesses need to modernize and maximize their entire communications infrastructure.
Voxology prides themselves on reliability, dependability, and a top-notch customer experience - offering support tailored specifically to each customer, from a team who truly cares.
