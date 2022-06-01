Voyager Digital, Ltd. (CNW Group/Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.)

 By Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

OTCQX: VYGVF

TSX: VOYG

FRA: UCD2

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) today announced the Company's participation in the following investor events in June 2022:

June 1st – Craig-Hallum's 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

June 7th – LD Micro Invitational

June 8th Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference

June 21st Lytham Partners Summer 2022 Investor Conference

June 23rd BofA Web3 & Digital Assets Day

June 24th – BetterInvesting 70th National Convention

For more information about investor events that Voyager will be participating in, please visit www.investvoyager.com/investorrelations/events.

About Voyager Digital Ltd

Voyager Digital Ltd.'s (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) US subsidiary, Voyager Digital, LLC, is a fast-growing cryptocurrency platform in the United States founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost-efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to trade over 100 different crypto assets using its easy-to-use mobile application. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com.

Press Contacts

Voyager Digital, Ltd.

Kevin Rodriguez

Investor Relations

(212) 547-8807

krodriguez@investvoyager.com

Voyager Public Relations Team

pr@investvoyager.com

