PUSLINCH, Ontario, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today The Farley Group, the world's leading manufacturer of sports domes, is announcing that Lauren Trevor, The Farley Group's Vice President of Finance, is being promoted to the position of President effective April 30th, 2021. President and CEO John Simpell will continue his tenure as CEO.
In announcing this promotion, The Farley Group President and CEO John Simpell said, "With the support of our board, senior management, and all our dedicated employees I am delighted to announce Lauren's promotion to President. During her time with the Farley Group Lauren has demonstrated exceptional leadership and has exhibited her suitability for this role through her adaptability and desire to be involved and knowledgeable in every aspect of the organization. This is why I'm confident Lauren is the right person to lead the Farley Group through the next phase of our growth as an organization. We will benefit from her financial background, manufacturing experience, and her drive for interminable improvement as we continue to set the industry standard for dome quality and after-market service."
In her 19 years of manufacturing experience, Lauren has held various roles including general labour, purchasing, and logistics, along with managerial roles in human resources, finance, and accounting. Lauren has been with The Farley Group since January of 2018. Her responsibilities during her tenure as Vice President of Finance at The Farley Group included oversight of the company's finance, accounting, and human resources departments.
On accepting this promotion, Lauren said, "I am thrilled to have been selected for this leadership position and eager to continue working with our executive team. The Farley Group is at the forefront of our industry. I look forward to continuing that legacy of excellent service while leading innovation and growth."
Jim Estill, CEO of Danby Appliances and The Farley Group Board Member and Shareholder, said in support, "Lauren's experience at Farley will allow her to provide the leadership needed to grow Farley for the future. I am highly confident Lauren will take Farley to the next level."
About The Farley Group
The Farley Group has a proud 50-year tradition in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of sports domes throughout the world. Ever since its founder, Ralph Farley, brought the concept to North America from Sweden over 50 years ago, Ralph and his associates have been committed to quality and integrity in dome design and fabrication. Today, The Farley Group comprises an expert staff of sales consultants, designers, and highly skilled production and service professionals who are well experienced in all facets of air structure technology. The Farley Group is committed to providing only the best of products and ensuring that their customer experience is the best in the industry.
Domes are perfect for tennis, soccer, and other indoor recreational activities. For project photos, costs, and more information on The Farley Group, visit: https://www.thefarleygroup.com/.
