NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VTEX, the world's first and only commerce platform with native marketplace and order management capabilities, announced today it has hired Michael von Bodungen as its chief customer officer, effective immediately.
Von Bodungen brings nearly 30 years of experience in the ecommerce sector to VTEX, having specialties in omni-channel commerce, cloud architectures, engagement delivery, and ecommerce and order management. As chief customer officer, von Bodungen will be responsible for managing the following teams:
- Professional services team - Helps VTEX partners launch customers on the platform
- Customer CX group - Teams up with customers on revenue growth once the customers are live
- First-party apps team - Builds custom applications to support VTEX customers
"I've spent most of my career in ecommerce consulting and systems integration, so I'm thrilled at the opportunity VTEX has given me to support teams that are improving the customer journey," said von Bodungen. "We have an excellent customer services team in place that we continue to add to. While most software companies sell their product and walk away, VTEX is different. Our team is engaged in an ongoing relationship with our customers to ensure they meet their growth KPIs and have the best service possible. That is something I wanted to be a part of."
Before joining the VTEX team, von Bodungen worked with global commerce services company PFSweb as its VP of commerce strategy and technology. PFSweb acquired the commerce agency CrossView, where von Bodungen served as its CEO.
"As our business continues to grow and we work with more customers, it's become more important to make sure our customers have all the support they need from us to be successful," said Amit Shah, chief strategy officer and U.S. general manager of VTEX. "Michael is going to be instrumental in managing our customer services teams and help us scale support for our customers as we continue to grow."
For more information about VTEX's ecommerce and marketplace platform, visit http://www.vtex.com.
About VTEX
VTEX is the first and only global, fully integrated, end-to-end commerce solution with native marketplace and OMS capabilities. We help companies in retail, manufacturing, wholesale, grocery, consumer packaged goods and other verticals to sell more, operate more efficiently, scale seamlessly and deliver remarkable customer experience. Our modern microservices-based architecture and our powerful business and developer tools allow VTEX to future-proof our customers' businesses and free them from software updates. Major brands including Sony, Walmart, Whirlpool, Coca-Cola, Stanley Black & Decker, AB InBev and Nestlé, plus 3,500 active customers in 45 countries, trust VTEX to accelerate and transform their commerce. Visit http://www.vtex.com to learn more.
