TULSA, Okla., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- W Energy Software, the new leader in upstream and midstream oil & gas SaaS ERP solutions, announced today the acquisition of Chorus Logistics, a leading transportation management solutions company offering innovative software and mobile solutions that optimize vital transportation, logistics and operations with unparalleled visibility throughout the entire workflow.
A natural expansion of W Energy Software's capabilities, the acquisition of Chorus Logistics enables W Energy Software customers to manage their transportation needs across any mode - pipeline, truck, rail, vessel or barge - through a best-in-class Transportation Management System.
"This is a quantum leap for our customers to track every molecule, move product and know where it is at all time," said Pete Waldroop, CEO, W Energy Software. "Chorus Logistics is a reflection of our commitment to continued innovation and growing our platform based on customer needs. A complementary addition to our SaaS offerings, it is the ideal fit to enhance our energy supply chain that extends from the wellhead to the final point of disposition in one, fully integrated platform. With this superior solution, customers will benefit from increased profitability, improved driver efficiency, better equipment uptime, and enhanced visibility – all while streamlining their operations."
Developed with the commodity transportation eco-system in mind, the Chorus Logistics suite of transportation solutions is comprised of a cloud-based SaaS product called AXLE Hub and a mobile app called TollTagger. These solutions are fully integrated and work together to deliver data and optimize transportation in real-time. AXLE Hub is a robust platform, the only one of its kind, that supports a full range of commodity types, including but not limited to, crude oil, NGLs, water, refined fuels, chemicals, and aggregates. The TollTagger app guides drivers through every step of the transportation process, including non-driving steps such as loading and unloading. It also supports field operations tasks such as lease assessment, geofencing, tank strapping, collection of flow meter data, and more. Customers are most enamored with the solutions robust rate engine and artificial intelligence that provides a level of business optimization never before seen.
As part of this exciting initiative, Jeff O'Block, Founder and CEO of Chorus Logistics will join the W Energy Software leadership team. "Chorus Logistics brings a history of development and innovation that W Energy Software can amplify," said Jeff O'Block. "The Chorus Logistics product team will have new opportunities to expand the energy supply chain for W Energy Software clients and we will challenge each other to drive innovation in order to proactively meet industry needs."
Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, W Energy Software offers the oil & gas industry's only unified ERP solution built for the cloud that is relied on by more than 100 upstream and midstream companies to accelerate business performance, improve operational efficiency, and drive costs down. W Energy Software combines precision-built software in one extendable cloud-based workspace with an intimate understanding of the oil & gas business to deliver solutions that offer flexibility, affordability, and continuous upgrades. Unlike other ERP software that loosely ties together a mix of legacy solutions and fragmented technologies, W Energy Software designed a unified upstream and midstream ERP platform to seamlessly track oil, gas, and NGL from the wellhead through transportation and marketing, eliminating data silos as well as the burden and costs of maintaining multiple systems. With W Energy Software, oil & gas companies stay lean and agile with the tools they need to adapt to market changes and meet evolving customer needs head-on, all while gaining the confidence that their business is running on the latest technology. To learn more visit: http://www.wenergysoftware.com
Based in Houston, Texas, Chorus Logistics was formed in 2014 with a simple mission: To be an industry leader in bulk commodity transportation systems (CTS). Chorus Logistics' transportation platform is comprised of two fully-integrated products which work together passing data in real-time, thereby providing immediate access and complete visibility to the customer. Built to handle the complexities of transporting bulk commodities, it is the only software with the capability to track intermodal, cross-commodity transportation while integrating with other vendor's ELD, Accounting, and CTRM systems to maximize the overall value for customers. The Company's unique solution architecture provides holistic solutions built on the most up-to-date technology, while keeping scalability and performance in mind.
