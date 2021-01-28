W. P. Carey Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/W. P. Carey Inc.)

W. P. Carey Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/W. P. Carey Inc.)

 By W. P. Carey Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) announced the income tax treatment of dividends reported on Form 1099-DIV for 2020. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of W. P. Carey dividends.

CUSIP 92936U109



FORM 1099-DIV

Box 1a

Box 2a

Box 3

Box 1b

Box 2b

Box 5

Record Date

Payment

Date

Distribution

Per Share

Ordinary

Dividends

Capital Gain

Distributions

Nondividend

Distributions

Qualified

Dividends(1)

Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain(2)

Section

199A

Dividends(3)

12/31/19

1/15/20

$1.0380

$0.8254263

$0.2125737

$0.0000000

$0.0023123

$0.0502731

$0.8231140

3/31/20

4/15/20

$1.0400

$0.8270167

$0.2129833

$0.0000000

$0.0023168

$0.0503700

$0.8247000

6/30/20

7/15/20

$1.0420

$0.8286072

$0.2133929

$0.0000000

$0.0023212

$0.0504669

$0.8262859

9/30/20

10/15/20

$1.0440

$0.8301976

$0.2138024

$0.0000000

$0.0023257

$0.0505637

$0.8278719





(1)

Qualified Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount.

(2)

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Capital Gain Distributions amount.

(3)

Section 199A Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount.

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey Inc. ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry. 

www.wpcarey.com 

Institutional Investors:

Peter Sands

W. P. Carey Inc.

212-492-1110

institutionalir@wpcarey.com

Individual Investors:

W. P. Carey Inc.

212-492-8920

ir@wpcarey.com

Media Contact:

Guy Lawrence

Ross & Lawrence

212-308-3333

gblawrence@rosslawpr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/w-p-carey-announces-tax-treatment-of-2020-dividends-301216704.html

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.