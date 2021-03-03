W. P. Carey Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/W. P. Carey Inc.)

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC), a leading net lease real estate investment trust, announced today that Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference.

The event will take place on Monday, March 8, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:05 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available via live audio webcast in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.wpcarey.com. An audio replay will be available for 90 days.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $19 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,243 net lease properties covering approximately 144 million square feet as of December 31, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry. 

