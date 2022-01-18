BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuous security platform, Wabbi, adds key leadership roles to accommodate its next phase of growth. Wabbi announced today the addition of Meghan Sutherland as Chief Operating Officer, Larry Irvin as Chief Revenue Officer, and Kumar Ampapathini as Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, Vice President of Engineering, Kent Welch, has been named Chief Technology Officer.
Sutherland has spent the past 15 years involved in technology startups where she helped founders, C-Suite execs, and investors navigate various stages of funding, transactions, and growth. She previously worked at Wells Fargo, UBS, and JPMorgan, before joining StormForge, a Boston based AIOps startup. Sutherland brings with her an exemplary skill set in helping seed stage level companies scale towards the future.
"As a female executive, it's immensely inspiring to be working with female founder and CEO, Brittany Greenfield, who champions DE&I and upholds the principle that success for Wabbi is not only to be profitable, but to be inclusive as well," said Sutherland.
Irvin steps in as Chief Revenue Officer with over 28 years of experience including Rational Software/IBM, HPE, Sun Microsystems, CommVault Systems, Actifio, Aiven, and Onapsis. Irivin has deep domain experience working with enterprise technology companies selling to the Global 2000, which came with experience in every role in sales ranging from inside sales to CRO.
"The DevSecOps space is at an inflection point that will drive its evolution for the next decade and beyond," said Irvin. "Wabbi is uniquely positioned to be the enabler for enterprises to realize the full promise of it. I am excited to lead the go to market function in such a revolutionary time."
Newly appointed CFO, Ampapathini, brings 20-plus years of experience serving as a finance and operations executive, as well as CPA, with a deep understanding of technology startup businesses. Having started his career as a technology leader with Cisco before moving into investment banking roles with Citi and Merrill Lynch, his experience aligns financial, product, and market strategy to drive growth.
These leadership roles cap a busy 2021, which saw Wabbi named as one of the top 10 RSA Innovation Sandbox finalists, the addition of market-defining functionality including Guided Decisions, Advanced Analytics and Scheduled Scans and an oversubscribed seed round led by Mendoza Ventures, with participation from Cisco Investments. Wabbi's customer base grew 300% in 2021 from enterprise demand, including a Phase I SBIR contract with the U.S. Air Force.
About Wabbi
To meet the ever-escalating demands of deploying application security in today's development pipelines, Wabbi's Continuous Security platform allows organizations to confidently ship code that meets their application specific security standards, without sacrificing agility or velocity. By orchestrating each enterprise's unique application security program, security teams capture centralized, automated governance, while development teams are empowered to manage security as part of their day-to-day workflows, unifying processes between Development, Security & Operations teams. With Wabbi, there is no beginning, no end - only Continuous Security.
Media Contact
