The combined capabilities of BoomWriter and Walch provide teachers and schools with engaging solutions to improve learning outcomes worldwide.
PORTLAND, Maine, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Milton-based EdTech developer and publisher, BoomWriter Media Inc., (BoomWriter) has merged with education powerhouse Walch Education. This puts the combined company on the map as the leading provider of applications supporting the core fundamentals of education.
BW Walch, as the umbrella company will be known, brings a partnership that offers complete solutions for schools and teachers to create engaging in-class experiences and to provide better learning outcomes for students across all age groups.
"This is a perfect merger of capabilities," says Al Noyes, CEO of Walch, "Walch has been a trusted provider of quality educational resources for over 80 years and most recently launched the Curriculum Engine, a cloud-based tool to help teachers and schools take control of and personalize their curriculum. We are now adding engaging and effective applications for reading and writing in the classroom to our portfolio and joining forces with the talented BoomWriter team to help improve educational outcomes worldwide."
"With so many start-ups in the EdTech industry there will be inevitable consolidation and lots of elimination of fledgling companies," adds Chris Twyman, founder of BoomWriter. "Bringing Walch and BoomWriter together gets us ahead of the curve and together we provide a greater portfolio of engaging educational solutions."
BW Walch has over 1m registered users of its technology solutions combined. In March 2022 alone it saw over 6m reading logs and more than 72,000 books written, using its unique collaborative writing tools. In 2020/2021 the two companies launched two major technology solutions: GoRead and the Curriculum Engine. GoRead won the top prize at the BETT Awards and the math flagship, Curriculum Engine, won a Tech Edvocate award. The Curriculum Engine and BW Walch's math content is being used in hundreds of classrooms with tens of thousands of students achieving outstanding results.
Prior to the merger, BoomWriter acquired UK-based businesses Squirrel Learning (Squirrel) and Axe Edge to help grow operations and service solutions that empower teachers to bring classroom learning into the 21st century. The relationship between BoomWriter and Squirrel has been long established, with BoomWriter previously investing in the company's platform.
These acquisitions were made possible through both organic revenue growth as well as a significant investment from Alexander Elorriaga, a venture partner at Scale Capital and chairman of SimpleTV. Mr Elorriaga also joins BoomWriter as a strategic advisor. With his extensive experience in the TV industry combined with a proven track record of leading large-scales operations Mr. Elorriaga adds edutainment expertise to the BoomWriter team.
"BoomWriter is producing magic in the classroom," said Mr. Elorriaga. "The blurring of the entertainment and education world is the holy grail for increasing engagement in the classroom. BoomWriter does this without sacrificing the delivery of a rounded educational experience."
ABOUT BOOMWRITER MEDIA, INC.:
BoomWriter Media, inc., (BoomWriter) is a digital education company headquartered in both Wolverhampton, UK, and Milton, US, which engages children and educators through collaborative content creation and storytelling.
Founded in 2012 by Chris Twyman and Ian Garland, the innovative, web-based publishing platform brings together passionate educators, technology experts, corporate sponsors, enthusiastic parents, and students to promote and develop creativity, writing, reading, critical thinking, and other essential 21st century literacy skills.
Aimed at students in grades 2-8 to make them better writers and learners. BoomWriter partners with authors and celebrities to provide the first chapter that sparks kids' imaginations and inspires story collaboration with classmates. Teachers and students from more than 37,000 elementary, middle, and high schools in more than 105 countries are already using the platform.
BoomWriter brings together creative writing and gamification to provide children a unique approach to writing stories as well as getting published. The company provides a competitive writing platform that can be integrated into a variety of curriculum.
ABOUT WALCH EDUCATION:
Walch Education is a leading developer and publisher of online teaching and learning solutions and tailored curricula. Adapted to fit the needs of each state and district partner, Walch's proven solutions give teachers what they need to extend and enhance student learning. The company's Curriculum Engine leads the way in a new category of "Curriculum-as-a-Service" offerings, helping teachers teach more effectively so that students can succeed. Curriculum Engine is a uniquely turnkey solution, enabling school districts to rapidly tailor high quality resources and answering the need for purpose-built accelerated learning support. The company's "print on demand" capabilities enable it to support schools with custom solutions both digitally and in print.
