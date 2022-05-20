NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... East central Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... South central Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania... * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 253 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Laureldale, or near Reading, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include... Reading, Pottstown, Wyomissing, Kutztown, Fleetwood, Laureldale, Topton, Bally, Bechtelsville, Lyons, Ancient Oaks, Gilbertsville, Stowe, Shillington, West Reading, Boyertown, Mount Penn, Kenhorst, Alburtis and St. Lawrence. This includes Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 11. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH