CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Effective Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, Wallace Legal Group LLC has changed its name to Wallace Miller, as two additional attorneys, Mark Miller and Timothy Jackson, have become partners in the firm.
Mark first started working with Edward Wallace, in 2006, as an associate at Wexler Wallace. He became a partner at that firm in 2014, and over the years took a prominent role in the firm's mass tort, class action, and appellate practice, playing pivotal roles in numerous complex multi-district litigations. Mark brings a legal acumen, range of experience, and reputation that strengthens Wallace Miller. He has repeatedly been tasked by lead counsel in national litigations to lead law and briefing committees, handle large-scale briefing projects, and spearhead appellate briefing and argument on pivotal issues. In doing so, Mark has spent years fighting for plaintiffs—both his clients and those of other plaintiffs' firms—and fending off big pharma's efforts to shape the long-term development of the law in its interests.
Mark noted: "While I wish my colleagues at my former firm the very best, joining Ed Wallace will allow me to continue expanding my complex litigation and appellate practices and help our clients with the legal issues they face in a variety of cases. I also will have the opportunity to mentor our young associates and contribute to the firm's class action practice."
In addition, Wallace Miller is pleased to announce that Tim Jackson has become a partner in the firm. Tim began working with Ed Wallace and Mark Miller in 2009 at Wexler Wallace and has been a key figure in multiple trials, including Huskey v. Ethicon, Inc., No. 2:12-cv-5201, 2015 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 109454 (S.D. W. Va. Aug. 19, 2015) and Kaiser v. Ethicon, Inc., No. 2:17-cv-00114, 334 F. Supp. 3d 923 (N.D. Ind. 2018) ($3.27 million and $35 million jury verdicts, respectively). Tim brings a broad background representing clients in complex multidistrict litigation in state and federal court. At Wallace Miller, he will continue to lead the firm's mesh and Roundup dockets, among other product liability matters.
Tim noted: "I have spent years helping build a first-in-class legal team and am excited for the opportunity this affords me to continue that work for our clients and trusted co-counsel at Wallace Miller."
Wallace Legal Group LLC was originally formed by Ed Wallace this past fall after a successful 21-year run at his prior firm, Wexler Wallace, where he built the firm's mass tort practice and led them to national prominence. Ed was joined at his new venture by a trusted team of attorneys, paralegals, and staff, who have become the backbone of the new Wallace Miller family.
Announcing these events, Ed noted: "I sought out to build a firm capable of trying some of the most complex cases in the country. Adding Mark Miller and Tim Jackson is the logical next step toward our goal of being the go-to firm for complex plaintiffs' side litigation."
The firm continues to add both attorneys and staff. In just a short couple of months, Wallace Miller numbers over 25 employees and continues to broaden its practice areas.
About Wallace Miller
Founded in 2021, Wallace Miller represents plaintiffs in large-scale complex litigation, including class actions and mass torts. Proudly headquartered in Chicago, their practice is nationwide. The firm's attorneys are among the very few that have ever actually tried both a class action and mass torts case to verdict, including ground-breaking first-of-its-kind litigation.
Media Contact
Edward Wallace, Wallace Miller, 1 (312) 485-0009, eaw@wallacemiller.com
SOURCE Wallace Miller