LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nearly 1-in-3 (32%) AWS experts say that their organization suffered data loss in the last year due to downtime events, according to the 2021 Disaster Recovery & Resilience Survey published by Wanclouds, a leading multi-cloud SaaS and managed service provider, at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2021. Wanclouds partnered with AWS Community Builders, a program that offers technical resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities to AWS enthusiasts and emerging thought leaders to inform the report.
Between the rapid shift to remote work, the dramatic increase in cyberattacks against American enterprises, and the worsening climate emergency that's threatening physical data centers, the risk to data has never been more significant. To address the threat and pinpoint best practices in data resilience, Wanclouds surveyed 100+ AWS Community Builders to uncover their perceptions of the threats to cloud workloads and infrastructure that integrates with AWS. Respondents included experts working on AWS within small, medium, and large enterprises, spanning the IT services, finance, and education sectors.
Of those surveyed, 3-in-4 (76%) say that the duration of the downtime they have experienced was less than an hour. Although 60 minutes may seem inconsequential, it still has the potential to incur hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage according to previous studies by Gartner. That foundational report uncovered that on average, downtime costs businesses $5,600 per minute. This is an incredibly concerning statistic for organizations of all sizes, as malicious activity, extreme weather events, and even human error continue to pose a substantial risk to enterprise security and business continuity as most move their data to the cloud.
The risk has spurred a vast majority (80%) of organizations utilizing AWS to say they now have some type of disaster recovery plan in place as any downtime is seen as harmful. This is nearly 4x the industry average as it appears many AWS organizations are recognizing the need for DR practices in the face of an increasing number of risks. In fact, 62% of respondents say that their organization would not be able to withstand minutes of downtime. Therefore, simply backing up cloud-native workloads is no longer enough. Organizations must put real DR strategies and workflows in place while maintaining good cyber hygiene.
With news about cyberattacks dominating headlines, the majority of respondents (55%) are most worried about malware or a computer virus causing the loss of company data. This far outweighed human error (18%) and any extreme weather (2%) event causing data loss. With this in mind, it's also not surprising that an overwhelming 87% of respondents also believe that a security vulnerability is the biggest threat to their company's data. Although, despite security vulnerabilities having organizations most concerned, nearly 1-in-5 respondents say they're most worried about human error leading to a data loss incident.
"Never before in history has companies' organizational resilience been called into question as much as it is now with the frequency and severity of cyberattacks," said Faiz Khan, CEO & founder at Wanclouds. "As enterprises across the globe working on AWS and other cloud-native environments deal with the long-term shift to remote work, they're also navigating risks of a worsening cybersecurity crisis which has taken even the biggest companies with the most resources as victims. The risk has made effective and cost-efficient cloud-native data backup and recovery plans a top priority for companies that are both big and small."
About Wanclouds
Wanclouds is a leading multi-cloud SaaS, solution, and managed service provider. It helps enterprises with cloud deployments, migrations, and protecting their cloud infrastructure in time and cost-efficient ways. The company's cloud Migration as a Service (MaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) reduce the financial investment and remove the technical complexities that halt or delay businesses from migrating on-premise to the cloud, moving across clouds, or setting up backup and restore protection. Its SaaS-based automation suite VPC+ provides a single pane of glass for managing and protecting multi-cloud environments through a centralized cross-cloud solution. Wanclouds is an AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud partner and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. For more information, visit: https://www.wanclouds.net/
