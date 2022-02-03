(PRNewsfoto/Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.)

 By Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.

WESTERLY, R.I., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:  WASH), On January 26, 2022, the Board of Directors of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (the "Corporation"), the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, announced its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually on April 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET.  Shareholders of record, as of the close of business on March 1, 2022, are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting.  Additional information regarding the Annual Meeting will be provided in the Corporation's proxy statement.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., the parent of The Washington Trust Company, had $5.9 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site at ir.washtrust.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/washington-trust-bancorp-inc-announces-date-of-virtual-shareholders-meeting-301474895.html

SOURCE Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.