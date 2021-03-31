Waste Connections logo. (PRNewsFoto/Waste Connections, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/WASTE CONNECTIONS_ INC_)

 By Waste Connections, Inc.

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) ("Waste Connections" or the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2021 after the close of the stock market on April 28, 2021.  The Company will be hosting an investor conference call related to this release on April 29th at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting investors.wasteconnections.com and selecting "News & Events" from the website menu. Alternatively, listeners may access the call by dialing 877-221-2749 (within North America) or 212-231-2932 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time; a passcode is not required.  A replay of the conference call will be available until May 6, 2021, by calling 800-633-8284 (within North America) or 402-977-9140 (international) and entering Passcode #21993134.    

Waste Connections also announced that executives of the Company currently plan to participate in the following events during the second quarter of 2021:

May 4th

Oppenheimer Annual Industrial Growth Conference

May 13th

Morgan Stanley Business Services One-on-One Day

June 1st

KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference  

June 8th

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

June 9th

Deutsche Bank Global Basic Materials Conference

June 28th

Stifel Investor Summit

During the 24-hour period prior to any scheduled presentations, the Company will post any presentation slides on its website at investors.wasteconnections.com under News & Events.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation.  The Company serves more than seven million residential, commercial and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 43 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada.  Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S., as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest.  For more information, visit Waste Connections at www.wasteconnections.com.

Mary Anne Whitney / (832) 442-2253       

Joe Box / (832) 442-2153

maryannew@wasteconnections.com 

joe.box@wasteconnections.com

 

