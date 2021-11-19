LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Water and Power Community Credit Union of Los Angeles (WPCCU) is excited to announce the addition of Felipe Castaneda to its leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. Felipe brings to the credit union over fifteen years of experience in operations, leadership, strategic planning, and extensive practice in risk management, finance, and investment portfolio management.
"We're excited to have Felipe's leadership, experience, and passion in our organization," said Barry Roach, WPCCU President and CEO. "Beyond his financial acumen, he has the ability and willingness to share his knowledge and takes a process-oriented approach for staff development. He will be a valuable asset for our credit union and I look forward to him playing a key role in leading data-driven strategic initiatives."
Prior to joining Water and Power Community Credit Union, Felipe has been a key contributor within the credit union industry. Felipe has collaborated with cross-functional areas to foster engagement and improve operational efficiencies. As a thought leader in sustainability, he successfully engineered the transition to an all-digital footprint for Accounting and Finance areas—removing 100% of paper forms while maintaining and improving internal controls and audit.
Most recently, Felipe served as Vice President Finance and Accounting at First Entertainment Credit Union where he led the implementation of a several digital initiatives to improve the overall operational efficiency and controls of the Finance area. This included the implementation of a new budgeting process allowing for faster forecasting, implementation of a fully digital AP process reducing cost and improving controls, and the automation of core reporting and posting.
Felipe has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a Concentration in Accounting from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.
About Water and Power Community Credit Union Water and Power Community Credit Union (WPCCU), headquartered in Los Angeles, is committed to human-centered banking for the Los Angeles community. WPCCU was formed in 1936 by a group of employees of the Department of Water and Power in Downtown Los Angeles. All people who live, work or go to school in Los Angeles County can open an account. Currently, assets are $950 million with over 40,000 members.
